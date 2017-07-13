The real meaning of Armageddon

The meaning of the term “ARMAGEDDON” which is now a common term in Zambia, on Radios,Social Media etc. Just last week when I was coming from Roma Parish where I went to assist a Certain Choir in Playing a Guitar during St Cecilia Festivals, I met a group of Jehovah’s Witness and they stopped me, offered me an Awake with a big headin “ARMAGEDDON”, and they explained to me what they thought it means. They even encouraged me to go and read the Awake and fully understand the meaning. I didnt want to argue with them, because I could have disturbed their mission, because they think that they have fully understand Jesus’ command (Go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News…) better than others, and so even with wrong data they are up majestically preaching. They really enjoy giving false data, though they don’t realise its false data.I have seen now they have being given those tuma plamu like stands with wheels where they display their books as they await whom to porch next and feed them with their information.

Anyway, according to what they said, “ARMAGEDDON” means the Wars between God and Humans. They said that soon there will be War between God and Humans because of human weakenedness and they even quoted from the Book of Revelation to justify their explanation.

Just yesterday I a Member Of Parliament said “ARMAGEDDON” means mother of Wars, he even emphasized, that it means that. The MP said, it was a term UPND leader issued that when they lose elections, they cause ARMAGEDDON and hence all the happenenings in nation are referred to that statement that was issued by UPNDs. I dont want to mention the name of the, we are under TSOE and you can find yourself ku Kamwala Prison.

It is in this regard that I thought of sharing with you the real meaning of this now abused word in Zambia “ARMAGEDDON.”

The Term ARMAGEDDON is a Biblical term in the first place, not as in quotation but as in events that happened there are linked to Biblical happenings. In order to understand this you need to hold the Map of the Map attached to this article and that is the Map of the Africa at its far end and the Map of Europe at its beginning. Between these two maps, is an area known as the FERTILE CRESCENT, which is a common term in many books. On the map, its that Brown area or the Coffee like area. What the Fertile Crescent does is it links two very large rivers; River NILE and TIGRIS and EUPHRATES. These two river basins provide fertility, so the areas Nile Delta and Tigris and Euphrates or Mesopotamia as it was called were very fertile areas. By the way Mesopotamia means the middle of the rivers, and its the land between Tigris and Euphrates.

In the ancient world these two.fertile areas were the centre of power. These were the east and west world powers of the ancient world. So all of the story in the Old Testament is the struggle between these two world powers, between Egypt and other sorrounding areas like Assyria, Babylon, which modern Iraq and Iran. You also have to note that in between these two world powers was the PROMISED LAND.

Now, what used to happen is that when these two world powers attack each other, had to travel through a narrow land between them (the land linkng the two maps in the picture.) This is because After Egypt, area that followed was a desert and hence they couldn’t be attacked or attack through the sea because after that came the desert before reaching Egypt, and you know what it means to be in desert. And so people had no any other option, they had to cross through that Narrow Road. And today there is a common saying in Israel “If you will live in the middle of Israel, you are bound to runnerovers.” And thats what exactly was happening, there were constantly runnerovers.In the times of Jesus there were runnerovers by the Romans, before that there runnerovers by the Greeks, Syrians etc

Also to note is that the Road from Europe to Arabia comes down through that Corridor and also the road from Africa to Asia goes through that Corridor. In detailed explaination I can say that the road from Europe comes down the coast and it crosses the plain of the dry land, then then comes down the Jordan Valley and finally down to Arabia. On the other hand the road from Africa goes up the coast of the plain, crosses the same plain of the dry land of Jezreel, goes up Capernaum, into Damascus, then India finally China.

And so that arrangement means that is one point at which these two roads converge or meet, and that point is what they used to call the CROSSROAD of the world. Accidentally the CROSSROAD of the worlds was at a Little Hill called MEGIDDO. And the Hill of MEGGIDO in Hebrew is ARMAGEDDON and that is why most wars occured there, because it was there only meeting point. If Assyrians want to.go to Arabia they had to pass through that crossroad, if Africans wanted to go to Damascus of Syria, they had to pass through that Crossroad. And so it happend that two nationalities who were enemies of eacg meet at point, the end result was war. Sometimes Natinalities would go and camp at this Hill for months just to wait for other nations to cross and then war would be the end result. In Zambian thinking, the place was like Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, where you see in different Nationalities come in and go. But am not saying go there and camp and wait for your enemies, you will be arrested. And so the wars that happened were called MEGIDDO or ARMAGEDDON because of that Hill. Just like here if a war was to erupt between two nations at Kenneth Kaunda airports, people would called it War of Kenneth Kaunda lol. So that is the meaning of ARMAGEDDON.

In Biblical meaning or interpretation we can say that God planted his people at the Crossroads of the world where everybody could see.them and that is why sometimes the place is called GALILEE OF THE NATIONS and it was at this area that Jesus grew up. It was there that people could see God`s Blessings and also cursing.

That’s what ARMAGEDDON means, and not what my brothers and sisters in Jackets Ba Jehovah’s were busy mispreaching to me last week.

Now I have see and heard from members of the public including the Special Assistant to the President Amos Chanda, the MP etc that UPND said they will cause ARMAGEDDON. Whatever they meant I don’t know, they may call it ARMAGEDDON, but its not because litarally speaking we don’t have a Hill Of MEGIDDO in Zambia… If it happens that the happenings are as result of them, then we can correct them that maybe they change it. Anyway that was a light moment, as everything is still under investigation, and hopefully it shouldn’t come out that fires are as a result of that… We still need One Zambia One Nation.

Lastly, thats the meaning of ARMAGEDDON for those who dont know, otherwise it was very disappointing to hear from an MP misleading the public that it means Mother of Wars, which wars? Do we have many wars in Zambia for us to.say we now have a Mother of War in the Gutting of City Market? No, we have being a peaceful nation and thats what we are known for. Let us not mislead the public and foreigners over this, many people do hear what we say and write.

Thank you.

AUTHOR: Ndine – Hagra J Tembo