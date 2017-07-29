The PF achievements is good news only second to the news of Jesus Christ of Nazareth – Fr Bwalya

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has resurfaced after being quite now likening the achievements made by his party as good news only second to the news of Jesus Christ.

Citing the development at the country’s biggest hospital, University Teaching Hospital (UTH), Bwalya a former Catholic Church Priest described the achievement as “good news, which is in a category only second to the Good News of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, is one of the many achievements of the PF government in various key sectors.”

Below is the media statement Bwalya issued to Zambian Eye today, Saturday, July 29, 2017:

The announcement by the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), that the health institution is now able to do both closed and open heart surgery, represents another milestone scored by the PF government.

This good news, which is in a category only second to the Good News of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, is one of the many achievements of the PF government in various key sectors. It confirms the commitment of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his government to revolutionize the health sector and indeed, to transform the whole country.

We have no doubt that Zambians have associated the strides our country has been recording, with the PF’s ambitious development agenda propelled by the visionary leadership of President Lungu.

There is consensus among Zambians that PF has done a lot to develop the country within the few years that it has been in power. Moreover, Zambians know very well that PF inherited a huge development backlog that accumulated over many years. As such, our people are convinced that if it had not been for the development arrears that the PF government still grapples with, Zambia would have witnessed more development miracles under PF.

Nevertheless, despite the development backlog, PF has done wonders, not only in the health sector, but in all sectors. Therefore, the performance of our party deserves to be described as exceptional.

Since the government has been spending a lot of money sending our people out of the country for heart surgery, the development at UTH will help the government save resources. Such resources will now be channelled to buying state of the art equipment for our health institutions.

Given the fact that UTH is now doing heart surgery, we are convinced that the number of people who used to die while waiting to be sent abroad for heart surgery will drastically reduce. This means that Zambia will record unprecedented improvement in the health of our people.

Against this background, we call upon all Zambians to continue supporting President Lungu’s government, in order to guarantee sustainable development and general progress in our country.

Frank Bwalya

DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON

