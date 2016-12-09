The Judiciary and its critics in Zambia: The way forward

By Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa
One of the most criticized institutions in the democratic or democratizing world or pretend democracies is the judiciary. It is folly to think that the judiciary can escape criticism in the modern world when every institution is under increasing scrutiny. The Presidency everywhere is under attack, the legislatures are under attack, the legal profession is under attack, the medical profession is under attack. The mainstream media is no longer indispensable to the dissemination of news. It is also under attack everywhere. Every institution is called upon to be accountable than ever before: there are Auditor Generals, there are Ombudsmen/women; more lawyers, judges, doctors, etc are reported to the governing bodies than ever before; there is the international criminal court to adjudicate massive national criminality. On it goes.
The explosion of the Internet is partly responsible for accountability scrutiny of all institutions.
The judiciary cannot therefore be the only institution to escape or be protected from attacks, justified or not, that every other institution is subjected to. Governments attack the judiciary for self interested political reasons. Politicians attack the judiciary for self interested political reasons. The judiciary plays a critical role in a democracy exposing it especially to severe attacks consequently. The judiciary because of its role, is a site of struggle. The Presidency is a site of struggle. The legislature is a site of struggle. The judiciary however, in theory is given the tools of autonomy and independence through the security of tenure of office and other inducements in order for this autonomy to be functional and real. The character of individual judges and as a collective known as the judiciary determine whether the judiciary will be autonomous.
Judicial autonomy and independence in Zambia have been under attack.
There are two main questions which I posit are important to addressing the question of the attacks on the judiciary: 1. Are there any redeeming qualities or is it simply a negative black hole to the attacks on the judiciary? Relatedly, could something positive be salvaged from the attacks on the judiciary? 2. Are there any remedies for judicial attacks or penalties exacted therefrom?
Let’s us not speak or write in the abstract on these issues. The recent attack on the Zambian judiciary by Mr. Amos Chanda, Press Aide to President Edgar Lungu of Zambia is a good entry point to my analysis. Chanda was supported by the President in his attacks. The President said that Chanda fund nothing wrong, that judicial attacks comes with the territory.The PF ruling party Secretary General Davis Mwila, attacked Linda Kasonde, LAZ President for exercising her positional right as President of LAZ to defend the judiciary. So the context is clear: this was a well coordinated ruling party government attacking the judiciary and anybody defending the judiciary, circumstantially.
The trigger to the attack on the judiciary was that some High Court judges of Zambia have nullified some high profile electoral seats of the ruling government, disposing potentially the ruling party eventually to losing its majority seats in parliament and perhaps tending to indicate circumstantially that even the President didn’t win the vote, that he is exercising power as a result of acquiring power by fraudulent means. Chanda didn’t mince his words, he said that the ruling party was unsettled by these negative judicial rulings and warned the judges against engaging in politics by these rulings. He warned the judiciary that the government may be forced to engage in Kenya-type judicial reforms. He warned of dire consequences against the judiciary. He said that the President knows the judiciary well since he appointed the judiciary. This is clear judicial intimidation as the critics have rightly pointed out. Can anyone intimidate the judiciary? Does the judiciary need any defending from LAZ and civil society?
The redeeming qualities to all this judicial attack are a mouthful. This government is mighty scared of something. What is it scared of? Little or plenty? Losing power? Exposed as an illegitimate government? It is always very positive to know that a government is scared of something. The government knows there is a body or bodies that is or are capable in the right hands to hold it or them accountable. This is the age of accountability. The judiciary is holding the government to accountability. The government doesn’t want accountability and instead is openly attacking another arm of government that is constitutionally empowered to do the very functions the government is scared of. This would be comically funny and a pleasant song if it was not so serious.
The people who didn’t know now know that the judiciary is capable of engaging in politics and that Lungu knows the judiciary very well and perhaps is annoyed that these same people that he knows and can promote or not promote, are making rulings against his government. Next he reads a decision it may be a decision ordering him out of power. How scary can that be? Chanda said clearly that these decisions have led to trepidation in the ruling party. Isn’t it a redeeming quality on government attacks on the judiciary to know all this that the government is openly threatening to manipulate the judiciary because it is not dancing to the song of the government? Is the judiciary manipulate-able? Does the judiciary play politics of the government of the day? This and more, is good to know. Knowledge leads to proactive action. And much much more.
There are many many remedies to redress judicial attacks. One of them is judicial accountability. The judiciary cannot be an exception to accountability. The judiciary has to base its decisions on the evidence and nothing more. In the right hands and heads, in well-meaning commentaries, judicial attacks can bring out the best in the judiciary. Another compels the judiciary to make informed and durable decisions that can stand every or most searching analyses or criticism, decisions that can withstand appeals and expose judicial chicanery up the judicial hierarchy. It has been stated over the centuries that judges speak through judgments. This is the time for that in Zambia. Let the judges consider all the evidence in election petitions and let it all hung out for scrutiny and posterity. No political posturing, just the evidence. “Let justice be done though the heavens may fall”. This is a figure of speaking. Heavens don’t or won’t fall, just because an election has been nullified and an illegitimate leader may fall out. Zambia with its tattered judicial image as evidenced by the gymnastics of the Constitutional Court judges concerning the Presidential Election Petition could use this adage at this moment in Zambian history.
There is always the final remedy of contempt of court, especially against public figures who reflexively and unjustifiably, attack the judiciary when a decision goes against them. Any judicial attack by a public figure should be accountably justified and the perpetrator must be hauled before the judiciary to account for his or her comments or attacks. The perpetrator of judicial attacks must have defences available to him/her to compote with principles of fundamental justice. The defence should be a clear and justified analysis of the judicial decision under attack. There must be a show cause hearing where the defence is deployed in a public hearing. The perpetrator must show that he or she had read the decision or must show comprehension of the decision and must show its flaws. The perpetrator must show that at the time of the criticism he or she had actually read the decision and has not since been spoon-fed about what to say in defence. There has to be a correspondence between what the perpetrator said in his/her attacks, with what he/she says at the show cause hearing. Credibility will be grounded on the similarities of what was said in the two times.
I am almost 100 per cent sure that Chanda, Mwila and President Lungu never read the judicial decisions that they attacked or commented on. They probably still haven’t read the decisions.They cannot justify their attacks and would therefore be convicted of contempt of court if a show cause hearing was convoked. Judicial criticism is not part of Presidential functions and immunity would not apply. The President swears to uphold the constitution and Presidential judicial attacks is a violation of the constitution. Upholding the constitution by the President on his views on judicial decisions entails exercising the right of appeal and not attacks. If the President or his aides want to criticize the judiciary, it must not be to threaten them and using intimidatory language as employed by Chanda and defended by the President. It must simply say I disagree because if A,B or C or either attacking the logic, coherence, ignoring of precedent etc. This can only be done after actual reading of the impugned decision and not the half-baked summaries of a sycophantic media.
This applies to all critics of the judiciary. Get the judgement first, read it first before shooting one’s mouth. This means that the judgments must be written and posted on the internet for easy access on the same day that they are handed down as is the case in Canada and the USA and elsewhere. The court chief of staff if there is one as in Canada, US, South Africa etc should have a comprehensive media summary distilling the decision for exposure to the public. The media can then simply reproduce the court press release. These summaries are usually excellent distillations of the case. People must also be able to go to court and make a copy of the impugned decision. There is no shortage of money in Zambia. The President and his ministers and their families and friends are constantly on the move around the world using Zambian tax payer money. Those in higher positions of power and the civil service have since coming to power acquired farms and property including cars of undisclosed dimensions. This is tax payers money that went into these acquisitions. Money is therefore aplenty to modernize the judiciary and its infrastructure. During the last election, money from government was flowing like natural fresh and free vegetables grow in Zambia during the rain season. Use that abundant money in the cause of Justice, and not in trivialities.
In summary and conclusion, I state the following:There is often a silver lining or rainbow during or after a major crisis. The Zambian judiciary has been under intense attack after the August 2016 elections than ever before. This is the time for the judiciary to shine by making paradigm-shifting decisions based on the evidence and without fear or intimidation from the government or opposition or from anybody else for that matter. It is impossible to remove a judge whose decision is founded on verifiable evidence. It is almost impossible to remove a judge anywhere, even under Apartheid. Thus, the judiciary has nothing to lose except it’s seeming tainted and tarnished image splashed on it by the self interested politicians and self-imposed destructive behaviour based on the somersaults on the Presidential Election Petition in the constitutional court. That was a self-inflicted wound. This is what Amos Chanda, the President’s Press aide says the government fears, the judiciary making politically-motivated decisions. The government fears that these same decisions could go against the government causing it to lose power. If the Presidential Election Petition (and all decisions for that matter) was made based on merit and the evidence, any judicial criticism would be much ado about nothing. The judiciary would emerge as clean as a whistle. We await the days of judicial redemption. Is there anybody or party that is against judicial purity? Please stand up. Guilty. You are in contempt of court. And you are a danger to the public in Zambia.
Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Law, Zambian Open Umiversity, in Lusaka. His forthcoming book is entitled The Book on Judges. He is the author of the Book, The Politics of Judicial Diversity and Transformation (found at Planet Books, Arcades, in Lusaka)
is there a penalty given to judges who give wrong judgements ignoring evedence?
kashuto
December 9, 2016 at 12:05 pm
What about the insults from HH?
Mimbulu
December 9, 2016 at 2:10 pm
The appeal process was designed to correct incorrect decisions of the lower courts. Human ingenuity has not yet designed what to do with wrong decisions from the highest virus in the land. In human rights cases, occasionally one can file a complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Council under ECOSoc procedure after exhausting domestic remedies. If there is evidence, the UN Council can censure the offending government. Democratic governments get embarrassed by these findings and they act as accountability mechanisms. Can a country like Zambia be embarrassed? The answer lies in the character of the leadership at the time. Can Museveni or Mugabe be embarrassed?
The courts still have powers of contempt if a person shows contempt against the judiciary. There would be an evidentiary hearing. If the judiciary is or was in the wrong, they would not convoke a contempt of court proceeding. Judicial criticism where valid is a form of judicial accountability. The judiciary knows this very well.
Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa
December 9, 2016 at 2:42 pm
Sorry I meant the highest court in the land and not virus. These writing devices can get you in trouble. They change spellings and wording.
Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa
December 9, 2016 at 2:45 pm
Well articulated, doc. For me there was no need for Amos to come out the way he did. Just in case some people don’t realize, this has actually exposed in a way how things in this country are stage- managed. Say the truth or do the the right thing and heaven will fall.
Mammal
December 11, 2016 at 6:16 am
I recall that some years ago there was a study conducted by retired High Court Judge Kabazo Chanda and legal academic Dr Frederick Ngandu in which they said the thread of timidity and self censorship runs throughout the entire history of the Zambian Judiciary (something like that; can’t remember exact wording). They concluded this to be so because the country has never been ruled by a true democrat. At the time of the study, it was Levy Mwanawasa in State House.
I think it is true that our country has never been ruled by a true democrat. Even the manner in which divergent views are treated by any given ruling party in this country, be it from private media or opposition politicians, it leaves much to be desired. Zambia has never really had a truly tolerant leader and the Judiciary is sensitive to that. You may get a few bold Judges here and there but the majority will always have challenges going against the establishment, particularly in high profile cases which simply have to go in favour of the authority of the day.
Another big problem is selfishness on the part of Judges. Many of these Judges of ours do not always deliver rulings or judgments in the interest of justice. It leaves you wondering whether judgments are sometimes for sale in this country.
Bottom line, our situation seems irredeemable when it comes to high profile political cases. I’d say a good number of the ‘ordinary’ cases are handled fairly but we really have a long way to go when it comes to high profile political cases. Unfortunately, there appears to be wider consideration than justice in those.
Advanced 1
December 12, 2016 at 1:15 pm
I completely agree with your comment. One of the best studies on the Zambian judiciary is former Chief Justice Enerst Sakala’s LLM Thesis where he states that autonomy and independence of the judiciary rests upon what individual judges treat them or regard them as. It boils down to a measurable extent on the character of the individual judges that eventually dovetails to the character of the judiciary as a whole. Individual judges have choices. A panel of judges deciding a constitutional case have choices. The judiciary have choices. It takes mettle to withstand pressure. No one ever said it was going to be a bed of roses.
Munyonzwe Hamalengwa
December 13, 2016 at 6:47 am
Very deep and interesting remarks he put in his thesis. The words are also so true.
Advanced 1
December 13, 2016 at 4:00 pm
BY WAY OF ITS CONDUCT THE JUDICIARY HAS GIVEN WAY TO LAWLESSNESS…IT HAS FAILED TO DEFEND GOOD…..
kay1
December 22, 2016 at 10:29 am