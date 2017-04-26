The iconic image that moved the world

By David Zulu

Truly profound, iconic and indescribably moving. This image invoked an avalanche and waves upon waves of chest bursting sympathies and teary sobs, by many that viewed the picture.

The photo created an epicentre of solidarity of love and emotions never expressed in this Nation, perhaps since the repression of our founding fathers by the British colonialists.

Mutinta Hichilema expressed a rare public cultural amorous feminine submission, in a typical Bantu fashion, of a woman to her husband, while Hakainde responded in total lockstep with his wife by offering passionate emotional support, as he quietly assured and comforted her with “it is well Mutinta….look after the children”.