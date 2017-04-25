The future of Independent and impartial Journalism in Zambia

By MacDonald Chipenzi

I thought this evening, I should discuss the journalism sector, the field I practiced for three and half years at the now strangled Post Newspapers Limited.

Before I delve into the focus of my interest this evening, I wish to express shock at how the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has decided to announce a general amnesty or tax waive of all penalties in taxes owed by various companies through the recently announced amnesty.

Why the shock? This is because this amnesty is coming after the same ZRA refused to waive or negotiate penalties allegedly owed by the Post Newspapers Limited even when the company disputed the tax computation and frantically tried to negotiate its disputed tax accruals with ZRA and very willing to pay the principal tax figure.

Barely a year after the Post Newspapers Limited was strangled to death over taxes which figure was made astronomical by ZRA in penalties, today, ZRA decided to do exactly what, perhaps, the Post Newspapers Limited was pleading from ZRA.

Would the public be wrong to speculate that ZRA, in conjunction with those who did not want the Post Newspapers Limited to exist and send off close to 2000 workers into unemployment den, just wanted to strangle the Post Newspapers Limited to death and then announce this general amnesty thereafter?

Where has this benevolence from ZRA confidently come from which never existed during the Post’s times? Was it only appropriate for ZRA to announce this general amnesty to all companies save for those whose cases are under litigation etal after the demise of the Post Newspapers Limited? This act by ZRA smells a big rat and puts the Authority’s independence from politicians questionable especially that the Post Newspapers Limited’s demise political influence using taxes cannot be ruled out completely.

Back to the purpose of my article this evening, the emerging trend by ruling parties and governments to appoint serving journalists to foreign missions and other government offices will, in the long run, if not already, compromise the independence and impartiality of these men and women of the pen.

Since 2011, the country has seen a number of journalists being identified and appointed into foreign missions from both private and public media and the golden rule has been their proximity to the parties that form government. To a large extent, those appointed are those who positively cover the party that wins the elections and forms government.

No wander in the run up to any election, most journalists and some media houses take political positions with a view to tap from these appointments should their preferred political party or candidate emerge victorious in an election. This has, in my view, compromised the journalism profession in the country in as much as it has widened the career prospects for journalists. It has also contributed to politicisation of the media and journalists in the country.

Previously, most people appointed in foreign services and other government offices such as press aides to the president were former and accomplished journalists such as the Arthur Yoyos, Richard Sakalas etal.

Because of the above, today, newsrooms get politically divided in the run-up to an election between those who support the ruling party and the expected to be ruling party. Consequently, spying on each other becomes a norm and value in most newsrooms. If you are aligned to an opposition, your prospects of keeping your job is very low while high for those aligned to the ruling party.

Should the opposition win, again the beam balance change and the unlucky end tilts towards those who supported the vanquished party who face the fatal fate e.g. after the 2011 general elections where there was mass retirement of journalist from public media on account that they were blued eyed penholders for then the ruling MMD. We need to serve and save this noble profession impartially and independently of political consideration. But question is “how?”