The fight is not over with Choma MP – UPND’s Muchindu

Lusaka based UPND member Joe Muchindu has arrived in Choma for a radio interview on Byta FM tomorrow.
He said the fight against Choma central mp Cornelius Mweetwa is not over until one is brought to book.
Speaking when he arrived from Livingstone this afternoon Joe said he is loaded with a lot of evidence over Mweetwa’s land saga which he will expose during a program on Byta FM tomorrow.
