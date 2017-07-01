The fight between Kambwili and Lusambo
Chishimba Kambwili
This really makes me sick to the stomach.
It’s like PF has no leadership but children.
With all these nonsense, I blame president Lungu.
He should have stepped up a long time ago but he is watching this nonsense while it escalates.
In the first place, Lusambo was not even supposed to be given any major post in the government.
This is what happens when you give positions to naive people who don’t deserve it.
This same applies to Kaiser. Both Kaiser and Lusambo don’t deserve to be where they are now.
Kambwili must be given respect because he is one of the remaining founders of the party. He is hard working too.
You can’t bring people from MMD and watch them bring chaos in the party.
We need to be smart and intelligent.
There is no way PF will survive in 2021 if this bickering and divisions are not stopped.
President Lungu should not forget that Kambwili played a BIG roll in his presidency.
Lungu should also not forget that PF yapuswike kwempe in 2015 election. We barely beat UPND with only 30.000 votes because we were divided.
We can’t afford to be divided again.
Don’t forget UPND might seem to be in disarray right now, but when it comes to voting, they vote like bees.
You can’t argue the fact that UPND is best when it comes to voting in numbers.
It’s common sense UPND supporters are not happy right now.
They will use all their frustrations to go in large numbers and vote while PF is so comfortable fighting and the president is busy dancing as if everything is well.
Clearly, there is no wisdom here.
The ball in Lungu’s hands.
NAPWISHA.
Starford Chanda Chashi
80 Total Views 80 Views Today
The fight between Kambwili and Lusambo
Chishimba Kambwili
This really makes me sick to the stomach.
It’s like PF has no leadership but children.
With all these nonsense, I blame president Lungu.
He should have stepped up a long time ago but he is watching this nonsense while it escalates.
In the first place, Lusambo was not even supposed to be given any major post in the government.
This is what happens when you give positions to naive people who don’t deserve it.
This same applies to Kaiser. Both Kaiser and Lusambo don’t deserve to be where they are now.
Kambwili must be given respect because he is one of the remaining founders of the party. He is hard working too.
You can’t bring people from MMD and watch them bring chaos in the party.
We need to be smart and intelligent.
There is no way PF will survive in 2021 if this bickering and divisions are not stopped.
President Lungu should not forget that Kambwili played a BIG roll in his presidency.
Lungu should also not forget that PF yapuswike kwempe in 2015 election. We barely beat UPND with only 30.000 votes because we were divided.
We can’t afford to be divided again.
Don’t forget UPND might seem to be in disarray right now, but when it comes to voting, they vote like bees.
You can’t argue the fact that UPND is best when it comes to voting in numbers.
It’s common sense UPND supporters are not happy right now.
They will use all their frustrations to go in large numbers and vote while PF is so comfortable fighting and the president is busy dancing as if everything is well.
Clearly, there is no wisdom here.
The ball in Lungu’s hands.
NAPWISHA.
Starford Chanda Chashi
Related posts: