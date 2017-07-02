The decision to build new State House
Zambia’s State House
By Isaac Mwanza
Number 10 Downing Street was constructed between 1682 to 1684, about 333 years ago.
White House was constructed between October 13, 1792 to November 1, 1800 about 217 years ago.
State House in Zambia was built about 80years ago and undergoes renovations every year of K2million and its conditions is said to be deteriorated, debated mostly MPs in the absence of the 48 Opposition MPs.
Late Sata cancelled this project in 2011 and later in 2015, cabinet is said to have rejected the proposal to build a New State House.
On both occasions, the reasons for rejection was lack of resources. Have we suddenly found the resources!!! Or we shall go and withdraw from the China ATM!
Am sure you can guess who the contractor is, Chinaman, AVIC, may rank priority! The same company that constructed some roads prior to elections without drainages?
