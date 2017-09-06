The Constitutional Court and Election petition

By Justin Mupundu

The Constitutional Court (Concourt) has no legal basis on which it can revisit the 2016 election petition case. It’s a dead and buried issue!

Then, beg questions: Why the ConCourt‘s first-ever 2016 election petition case was not heard? Suppose it was heard, what were the ConCourt’s anticipated challenges? Was the ConCourt created unknowingly as a monster? What lessons can be drawn from ConCourt’s election petition case that was not heard?

The losing United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential candidate, Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba petitioned the election of President Edgar Lungu and his running mate Inonge Wina.

Hichilema, who is popularly known as HH, disputed the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) presidential election results. He claimed ECZ colluded with the governing Patriotic Front (PF) to manipulate election results in Lungu’s favour.

HH disputed that ECZ’s poll results did not reflect the vote or the majority Zambians’ will: The 1, 860, 77 million votes or 50.4 percent of the vote that handed Lungu victory.

But the ConCourt dismissed the case after stipulated 14 days in which to hear it elapsed.

The opposition UPND leader cries foul over the ConCourt’s failure to hear the election petition case.

HH has since asked the High Court to determine on his right to be heard matter.

But why the ConCourt‘s first- ever election petition case was not heard?

The UPND Members of Parliament (MPs)’s boycotted parliamentary debates on the Constitutional amendment bill was undoing: Ambushed by the 14-day election petition hearing period’s inadequacy.

Hichilema’s defence counsel spoiled the election petition case because of inadequate preparations: Time went down drain fishing evidence in the ‘sea ‘of preliminary issues.

Petitioners were also ambushed by the speed at which the 14 days elapsed.

Therefore, petitioners shoulder the blame, not the ConCourt.

Suppose it was heard, what were the ConCourt’s anticipated challenges?

How HH could prove ECZ’s presidential election results otherwise beyond reasonable doubt?

The election petition questioned ECZ’s electoral process: Votes counting, announcement of results at 5640 polling stations countrywide, Totalling or Collation centres in 156 constituencies, transmission of results from totalling centres to the National Results Centre, verification of election results and declaration of the winner.

However, what was the petitioners’ evidence-in-chief?

ECZ, which is established by the Constitution‘s Article 229(2) to manage elections in Zambia, enjoys powers to announce poll results and declare the winner.

The ECZ chairperson Justice Essau Chulu, who is also the Presidential Election Returning Officer, announced the poll results and declared Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a duly elected Republican President.

The evidence -in-chief would have been the Presidential Election Returning Officer’s testimony.

But since Justice Chulu announced the election results and declared the winner, then he would have testified in ECZ’s favour.

Evidence in support of the Justice Chulu’s testimony would have rendered the case a fishing expedition: Returning officers that superintend over election results at 156 collation centres ,presiding officers that manned the country’s 7,700 polling stations ,ECZ’s IT staff, and National Results Center,accredited election local monitors and international observers, election agents and media outlets.

The ConCourt would have not ordered for the re-count of votes: The Electoral Act permits votes re-count only immediately after the first count.

Re-count of votes would have compromised the election results as the election materials could be tampered with.

This explains why the ConCourt threw out petitioners’ application: ECZ was compelled to surrender the election materials to Court for custody.

Arguments of verified elections results without G12 forms would not hold: All stakeholders including political parties capture the announced election results.

However, verified presidential election results did not compromise ECZ’s official results: The electoral body compared results captured by all stakeholders

ECZ’s election results would have been confirmed as credible by the majority stakeholders’ evidence: Reflects the vote or the majority Zambians’ will.

More so, ECZ’s election results verification process is transparent: Political parties’ representatives, local election monitors, international election observers, and ECZ staff are present.

Similarly, all stakeholders are present when transmitting election results (electronically and manually) from various collation centres to the National Totalling centre.

Further, Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT), which was conducted independently by a consortium of Churches and faith-based organisations, would also have testified that election results were credible.

However, Common sense and the ConCourt is the right political parties’ stronghold judge:

President Lungu won in six out of the ten provinces, and garnered 42 percent of the vote or 138,517 votes in Central Province.

PF’s 81 parliamentary seats were also captured in seven provinces where Lungu had won.

The six out of seven provinces are PF strongholds: Copperbelt, Central, Eastern, Lusaka, Muchinga and Northern.

Lungu got 62 percent of the vote in the Copperbelt Province, 76 percent in Eastern Province, 80 percent in Luapula Province, 59 percent in Lusaka Province, 81 percent in Muchinga Province and 73 percent in Northern Province.

In the pre-election analysis I wrote that: “The voting pattern in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Copperbelt provinces influence Zambia’s political landscape: Every presidential candidate has either won or lost presidency in these four provinces.”

Indeed, Lungu scooped the presidency in these four provinces, in addition to Eastern, Lusaka and Central provinces.

However, HH garnered most votes in four out of the ten provinces: Southern, Western, Central and North-western. He also got 38 and 36 percent in Lusaka and Copperbelt, respectively.

The UPND’s 58 parliamentary seats were also secured in the four provinces where HH had won. But only 6 parliamentary seats out of 58 were won in Lusaka and Copperbelt.

However, UPND lamentably failed to capture parliamentary seats in the PF strongholds in urban areas.

The four of the six provinces are UPND strongholds: Southern, North-western, Western and Central provinces.

HH got 90 percent of the votes in Southern Province, 79 percent in the Western Province, 83 percent in the North-western Province and 54 percent in Central Province.

One scooped the presidency, as indicated in the pre-election analysis, based on the voting pattern, voter turnout and the number of parliamentary seats party-sponsored candidates win.

However, in Zambia’s representative democracy, a President is elected together with the majority MPs with whom he forms Government.

The PF captured the majority 81 parliamentary seats against UPND’s 58.

So Lungu with 81 MPs, unlike HH, who has 58 MPs in the 156 -Member Parliament, won the presidency.

What evidence would have proved that Lungu and his running mate Wina were not duly elected?

Was the ConCourt unknowingly created as a monster?

The ConCourt after examining evidence would have been left with three options: Either order that the presidential election re-run be held, validate election of President Lungu and his running mate Wina or nullify election.

Whatever the ConCourt’s decision or five judges’ would have fanned chaos and confusion!

The ConCourt’s grave mistake would have been to order for a presidential election re-run or nullify election.

Everyone’s wish that contests election is to win and not lose: So, losing candidate is aggrieved because election results not reflect his or her wish.

According to the Constitution’s Article 100(1), an aggrieved person expresses his or her grievances via an election petition.

But does the election petition holds the losing candidate’s answer?

No, but it holds the potential to fan chaos and confusion!

For instance, the election petition in question declared war: The majority Zambians’ will against the individual’s wish.

Imagine ,What could have happened if three out of the five judges ruled in favour of an individual’s wish?

Yet ConCourt‘s decision would have been based on the legal and not political opinion.

Zambians were subjected to speculations and anxiety when the election petition case was still active in the ConCourt.

But what lessons can be drawn from the ConCourt’s election petition case that was not heard?

Zambia should avoid political experiments that put millions of lives at risk: Election petition heard before the President is sworn into office.

There is need to bring fresh ideas into the country’s electoral process: Push boundaries of the current thinking and carry lessons that can be replicated in other democracies.

Holding 2021 elections under the electoral system that almost brought the country down on its knees is an acceptable.

A transparent electoral process should be developed in an effort to minimize the election disputes: Settle election disputes within ECZ’s transparent electoral process, and conduct elections in three phases: Election preparations, Election campaign and Election results.

A fast –track Election Court, which will be the division of the Supreme Court, and that, will settle major election disputes, should be created within ECZ’s ambit.

The Election Court will take over from the ConCourt, which will be relegated to the division of the Supreme Court, and assigned to hear only human rights cases and not election petitions.

The Supreme Court shall be re-assigned to hear only election petition appeal cases.

But when should the election petition case be filed? Is it before or after 14 days when the President-elect is sworn into office?

It’s 14 days after the President-elect is sworn into office as was before the amended Constitution.

A presidential candidate who is aggrieved shall petition election results in the Election Court seven days after the winner has been declared.

If the aggrieved person is not satisfied with the Election Courts decision, then he shall appeal to the Supreme Court

Each election phase will run for a stipulated period: Both minor and major election disputes will be settled before the period elapses.

For example, the Election Court will not receive fresh evidence but will verify the accuracy of presidential election results via parliamentary, mayoral/Council chairperson and Council –ward elections.

The voter who votes in the presidential election is the same person who votes for the Member of Parliament, mayor/Council chairperson, and councillor.

Or a President is elected together with Members of Parliament, Mayors/Council chairpersons and councillors.

So the voting pattern at parliamentary, mayoral/Council chairperson and ward-Council elections represent presidential votes, and reflects presidential voting pattern.

The transparent process protects the election outcome

The Majoritarian system of electing a President does not add value to our representative democracy: It should be repealed and replaced with the Electoral College system: “The President shall be elected in six of the ten provinces and elected together with over 50 percent of the vote in each province and elected together with at least 88 Member of Parliament (80 elected and 8 nominated).”

We need an electoral system that adds value to our representative democracy.

The author is a freelance journalist and political analyst