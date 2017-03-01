Televise under 20 Games or scrap off TV levy – HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that the PF government should immediately pay Confederation of African Football for the live transmission of the games because citizens have been compliant in paying TV levy.

CAF has demanded ZNBC to pay £400,000 on top of $750,000 it owes the continental football body for the 2015 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations as of December 31st 2016.

Mr. Hichilema says failure to televise the games ZNBC must stop collecting TV levy as it is tantamount to theft.

He says ZNBC is a public broadcaster and must not only be seen transmitting live political rallies for the PF that up to date have not paid for when Zambians have been paying TV levy.

He says there in their usual way of running affairs of the country and also taking advantage of the citizens, PF has failed to pay to the CAF for the live transmission of the under 20 games on ZNBC.

ZNBC does not belong to PF but to Zambians and it must begin showing content that Zambians are pleased with and not PF political rhetoric.