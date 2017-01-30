Teachers telling pupils HH will be President in March – Minister

Some Teachers in North Western province are telling Pupils that opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will be president of Zambia in March 1, 2017.
North Western province Minister Richard Kapita disclosed this accusing Teachers from Ikelenge district of being supporters of the opposition UPND. He said there will be no new president as it is being speculated.
Kapita said President Lungu was the dully elected President of Zambia and has urged civil servant in the province to accept him though they did not vote for him. He said it is onky North Western, Western and Southern provinces that did not vote for President Lungu.
He said President Lungu deserves respect. He has warned that he will not tolerate civil servants engaging in politics.
Supporters of the UPND have been speculating that the court will declare Hichilema or HH as they call him when his case is concluded.
This shows how strong and powerful HH is because all ministers including Lungu, all PF are always very unconfortable and are at uneasy once anything is said about HH. HH is a zambian and people of zambia have the right to support any political party of their choice. Ministers are ever devilishing HH. Mind you those insults and derogatory language towards HH are blessings.
Zambia
January 31, 2017 at 3:46 am
Let hh and his supporters dreams , they say dreams come true but this dream will forever be a false dream
Samson
January 31, 2017 at 4:30 am
The teachers spreading falsehood should be charged and ‘retired’. There are so many people in our streets looking for jobs.
Paulos
January 31, 2017 at 7:48 am
These ndundumwezi tribalists are big shits and nothing is good with them. Uproot these weaked dunderheads out of service, i wonder the qualifications they had to get into Teacher colleges. Shame on you blindfolded minds, Zambia shall never be reign by your weaked cursed freemason.
Day dreamers
January 31, 2017 at 10:09 am
KIKIKIK MR KAPITA WHAT HAS THAT TO DO WITH CHANGE OF GOVTS. YOU HAVE NOTHING TO TALK ABOUT BUT ONLY WANTS ATTENTION.
lolo
January 31, 2017 at 11:49 am
Kapita look at the roads in solwezi,are you not ashamed?
mwiinga
January 31, 2017 at 2:58 pm
Kapita is just a boot licker.
mbu
January 31, 2017 at 4:58 pm
God at his own time will allow HH to rule tis country for now we have to suffer under EL as God’s choice. All things happen for a purpose under the sun.
Let us NOT victimise HH’s supporters because tomorrow you may need their protection too. Zambia forward, One Zambia, one nation, one country for all of us.
Mainza
February 1, 2017 at 3:49 pm
Lungu is the president of Zambia but any Zambian can aspire to that office .
It however bothers me when some people think a divisive and crooked HH can make a better leader if ever elected in future .You should know that HH has been loosing for how long which may indicate he may never rule Zambia .
Reasons being he has issues with plundering gov’t resources in the sales of mines etc.
HH is a tribalist who shouldn’t occupy plot one see how you are now far from reality .
Zambians cannot afford to be divided by HH.
nshilimubemba
February 1, 2017 at 6:38 pm
Nshili Mubemba. Who Asked U Yo Tribe? Ulichipuba Fye.
Maimbo Siazuza
February 9, 2017 at 9:31 am