Teachers telling pupils HH will be President in March – Minister

Some Teachers in North Western province are telling Pupils that opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will be president of Zambia in March 1, 2017.

North Western province Minister Richard Kapita disclosed this accusing Teachers from Ikelenge district of being supporters of the opposition UPND. He said there will be no new president as it is being speculated.

Kapita said President Lungu was the dully elected President of Zambia and has urged civil servant in the province to accept him though they did not vote for him. He said it is onky North Western, Western and Southern provinces that did not vote for President Lungu.

He said President Lungu deserves respect. He has warned that he will not tolerate civil servants engaging in politics.

Supporters of the UPND have been speculating that the court will declare Hichilema or HH as they call him when his case is concluded.