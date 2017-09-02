TB Joshua speaks out on Kenya election

Amidst the news of Kenya’s shock election annulment, a video showing Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua’s message to the East African nation has been released.
On Sunday 1st January 2017, Joshua spoke about the elections in response to a question asked by a Kenyan congregant.
“This will be very, very close – and it will be difficult to call,” the cleric declared to his multinational audience in a sermon broadcast on the Christian channel, Emmanuel TV.
“It will be very close [between] the opposition and the ruling. It will be very, very difficult to call… What can you expect from there?”
Supporters of the cleric on social media are citing the landmark ruling by Kenya’s Supreme Court as a “fulfillment” of Joshua’s words.
“The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void,” Chief Justice David Maraga said, ordering that fresh elections be held within 60 days.
Although the incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta, disagreed with the ruling, he implored the Kenyan people to maintain peace.
“Your neighbour will still be your neighbour regardless of whatever has happened – regardless of their political affiliation, religion, color or tribe,” he said in an address to the nation.
In a post to his official Facebook page, Joshua noted that he would “continue to pray for the peace of God to reign in the nation of Kenya”.
The Nigerian cleric is well known in Kenya, recently stirring controversy when a video of Olympic distance runner Mercy Cherono receiving ‘deliverance’ at his church went viral.
The usual TB NONSENSE! Always striving to remain relevant. Ma rubbish
Jerabo
September 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm
TB Joshua is a God sent servent of the Lord…..whatever the Lord has revealed in his prophecy shall come to pass…what we can only do lets pray along with him to achieve the Lorda desire as per prophecy….i love you Great Servent of God TB Joshua….thank you Lord for your Servent….Amen
Zanele
September 3, 2017 at 8:01 am
If its something to be prayed for like the prophesy he mentioned we realy need to pray hard for justice to be served…..You are a true Servent of God TB Joshua…amen..
Zanele
September 3, 2017 at 10:54 am
This is inspiring. Not all prophets are false. There are true prophets. God is using the serious prophets mightily in these last days
Justine Maliti
September 3, 2017 at 8:40 pm
The Lord has blessed us in Africa with TB Joshua. Those who fear the Lord can testify that he is anointed by the Lord.
Teliya Kumwenda
September 3, 2017 at 9:01 pm
