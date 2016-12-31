TB Joshua is finished

Mainda Simataa write:
MASS RELIGIOUS DEFECTIONS WORRY FAKE PROPHET TB JOSHUA AS GOLDEN HOLY BOY AND FANTASTIC, FAKER BISHOP BUSHIRI DOMINATES AFRICAN PROPHECY MARKET
2016 has been a very hard year for TB Joshua cadres, and it has even been harder on the Nigerian man of gold; what with the botched prophecy of Clinton winning the USA presidency which failed. And let’s not forget the collapse of papaz tower which killed 100 South African’s, a crime for which the SA government has not forgiven or forgotten TB.
Doubtless, confidence in team TB camp is waning, but botched prophecies are the least of grandmaster of lies and deception TB’s worries. TBs greatest worry, and fear it must be added, is the meteoric sprinting rise of a more daring, more dashing and more tantalizing and spellbinding prophet from next door Malawi in the name of Bishop Shepard Bushiri (not to be mistaken with Nigerian president Buhari). He calls himself major 1, a most senior rank in Christendom one would imagine.
Bushri is everything a religious fanatic could want in a fake prophet, and he is so much more than even DSTV in terms of the entertainment he packs and delivers. People, bushri is the total package! Breaking records everywhere! This charlatan from small Malawi has become more legendary than kamuzu hastings banda, and has left TB Joshua for dead. I mean Bushiri walks on air, not on water like Jesus, but on air, mark that feat cause no man born of a woman ever did that! TB Joshua can only dream of walking on water at best – but this new guy? Hmmmm.
Also, this little guy can summon angels to his church, micheal, Gabriel and all – the whole legion imwe! Check YouTube or just ask his new followers who are now trooping into SA from Nigeria, thus shifting the center of Christian power from Lagos to Johannesburg. Soon Jerusalem will fall to Bushiri at this magnificent rate his flying.
But wait, there is one more mind blowing miracle in the making for 2017…believe it or not, bushiris virgin wife, Mary is about to give birth to the second Jesus!!! Now, if that isn’t blasphemy at its highest, then I don’t know what is. I fear even to think that we shall have a black Jesus to be named, according to bushiris wise men, as major 2! Second to Bushiri who is major 1!! Hmmm
But one thing is for sure, it is daring, graphic outrageous stunts like these that are making papa Joshua look bad, old and tire. Bushiri is cashing in in rands and the SA government is loving him, tourist attraction and, he has put little Malawi on the map and TB Joshua out of business.
So for more miracles, prophesies, signs and wonders, mineral water and anointing oil, please make a date with the man of the year…prophet Bushiri in Johannesburg SA today!
Without the Spirit of discernment from the Lord,the believer in Christ Jesus will not be able to test whether a prophecy (and the spirit in a prophet) is from God or from men. Christians are to test EVERY spirit. Read the Bible Mainda Simataa and understand that prophets like Elijah’s prophetic spirits or grace could not sense the presence of other 7000 prophets God had reserved and Samuel’s almost anointed a wrong person to the throne. Would you then say that Elijah and Samuel were false prophets?
If you are not a born again Christian, begin to seek the Lord Jesus and he will surely show you the way of salvation and how to live by the Spirit so that you do not gratify the desires of the flesh!
ML Simbeye
January 1, 2017 at 7:43 am
The writer is the first born of Lucifer and he still need a lot of testifying for him to believe that God really exists and that he uses people, human beings to carry out his work. It’ s not everything that is a lie however and it’ s not surprising because even Jesus was rejected by many believers of the old in His time that He was sent by God and was from God. What about Major1 Prophet Shepherd Bushiri ? Mainda will only believe if God Himself shall descend from heaven to come and preach the message of salvation to him.
Pwatu
January 1, 2017 at 8:41 am
less is a bwangu
pobo
January 1, 2017 at 9:15 am
Shepard Bushiri and TB Joshua, the Simon Magus of our time (Acts 8:9 – 13), mesmerising and tantalising nations and peoples with their socery.
Jerabo
January 1, 2017 at 9:22 am
I reserve my comments over this battle.However it suffices to say let people judge for themselves.I have seen TB Joshua’s God heal all types of ailments including HIV,Cancer and the like.
Advocate
January 1, 2017 at 10:21 am
Well the bible says in the end there will be so many prophets some true and some false and a lot will be false prophets and the false ones will be healing people and making all kind of miracles to wool people that they are from the Lord God :read Revelation.
Pic
January 1, 2017 at 11:27 am