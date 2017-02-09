Tayali begs Lubinda for mercy: “I have no money and np proof”

Aspiring politician Chilufya Tayali has pleaded with Justice Minister Given Lubinda for an out of court settlement in a case where the later has sued him for defamation.

In a letter addressed to Lubinda’s lawyers Ellis and Company Legal Practitioners, Tayali said he has no money to pay for damages in the event that he loses the case in the courts of law.

He further lamented that he has no necessary clout to battle the matter out in court adding, that it would be a waste of taxpayers’ money and time if the case is heard in court. Lubinda has dragged Zambian Voice executive director Chilufya Tayali to court for libel and defamation for accusing him and Food Reserve Agency Director (FRA) Chola Kafwabulula of corrupt practices. The former executive director of the defunct Zambian Voice in August last year told a media briefing that he had overwhelming evidence that Lubinda who was then Minister of Agriculture in cahoots with Kafwabulula corruptly amassed over K720 million from dubious maize transactions.