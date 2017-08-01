Tayali back in court today

The continued cross examination of Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja in the case in which Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali is alleged to have defamed him through a Facebook posting is set to resume today, Wednesday, August 2nd.

Kanganja will take the stand at 12:00 hours to be grilled by Tayali’s defense team lead by Keith Mweemba. The case was due to continue Yesterday but both the defense and the state agreed to move it forward.

During cross examination on Monday, Kanganja gave conflicting statements regarding the Mongu road rage incident that led to the arrest of the country’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The police chief said Hichilema’s convoy was not authorised to use the same road that President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade used during the Kuomboka ceremony in Mongu this year but later changed his statement following further grilling from Mweemba.

And Kanganja has denied being the person in an audio recording of a conversation with President Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda where the two discussed UPND vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba’s arrest after he threatened to go for the Head of State’s throat.

He also admitted that calls for him to resign as IG started way before Tayali’s Facebook posting.

