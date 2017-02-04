Taxi driver murdered in Choma

Police in Choma have picked up a body of a Taxi driver who is believed to have been murdered on Friday night.

Southern Province deputy commissioner of police Godfrey Mwanza confirmed in a telephone interview, saying the body was picked this morning near DL lodge.

He stated that the body was found with an open chest wound and a knife believed to have been used for stabbing was recovered from the crime scene.

Mwanza named the deceased as Emmanuel Mizinga aged 32, a taxi driver of Zambia Compound in Choma. He said the police have since commenced investigation of the murder case.

He however said no arrests have been made so far and that two people have since volunteered to help with ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, UPND Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has called on the police to intensify night patrols for security reasons.

He said the thugs have ganged up to threaten the lives of those working in the night.