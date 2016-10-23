Tanzania’s John Magufuli named World’s best President

President of Tanzania John Magufuli has been announced the best President in the world by the United Nations Economic and Social Council during their annual review which was published on August 12, 2016, reports the Guardian.
A Technical Committee made up of experts from reputable International Civil Service Organisations and Think Tanks adjudged Mr. Magufuli as the best President during the period under review.
He has been in office since November 5, 2015 and is tipped to rule the country for another term of office.
Many have welcomed the recognition as Tanzania has seen rapid development since he assumed office. The outcome of the report which was based on the Political, Economic and Social indexes of the country and the President tops the list.
World leaders acknowledge the reports, opposition parties still object to it as they criticize every move by the government.
“I am very honored with such a prestigious recognition. I believe this feat has been achieved through hard work and transparency of my government. I thank the good people of Tanzania for creating the enabling environment for me to perform my duties creditably as their President, ”Mr. Magufuli said.
Let Him Be An Example To All Leaders In Africa I Like The Man He Is A Real Humble Man Through His Works
Butta
October 23, 2016 at 11:25 am
Useless report – what are the details of his leadership impact on the lives of the people and overall national economic impact? Just flying economy, riding bicycles to work or cancelling national events is not enough to move a national economy.
OneNation
October 24, 2016 at 1:35 pm
Why are you so angry? The man has a vision for his country, he knows what he wants and he is trying to correct things. We can not compare him to our president.
Lukwesa Mubanga
October 25, 2016 at 7:24 am
He leads by example. But on the contrary can Edgar cancel independence day celebrations like Magufuli did? Can Edgar scrap siting allowances for all meetings, can Edgar scrap the importation of luxury 4X4 land cruisers for his ministers and tell them to use Toyota corolla’s? Sure Magufuli is the best of them all
Big Mose
October 23, 2016 at 11:47 am
He is the best sure.
kabompo boy
October 23, 2016 at 12:52 pm
May God bless you John Magufuli you are a real leader than others we have some they only enjoy stealing from poor people.
Jmwaume
October 23, 2016 at 1:14 pm
Viva Magufuli!
Kwame Nkrumah
October 23, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Magufuli Ni Patali may the good Lord bless you and children to come
ka grade 6 term 2
October 23, 2016 at 2:27 pm
Mungu Akubariki Papa Magufuli. You have really shown the how leadership should be. Not aba benangu fwayizo but kanizo. Mu church balila but kumbali at I will make sure that I punish them because abena Zambia nabadelela sana. Malabishi ya President.
Kaputula
October 23, 2016 at 3:08 pm
Dr. Magufuli, I commend you for the feat age mate and fellow catholic but be more tolerant of criticism and media.not You can learn more from your critics than your friends. Be wary of the praise singers around you,they are the worst enemies and do not surround yourself with yes men.You should not let your success so far get to your head. Please continue to use Mwalimu’s selfless leadership and loathe for materialism. We have thieves, corrupt leaders and some who pretend to be christians in Africa and you are a shining light. You are a proper Catholic Christian and you practice your faith. Also, do not overstay, please as Museveni has done and thereby lost credibility . Nobody is indispensable.
MCsnr
October 23, 2016 at 4:51 pm
A great leader looks at de interests of his citizens economically en politically – not the one who danced wen intoxicated in NEW York.
Robert Sulamoyo jr
October 23, 2016 at 5:25 pm
He is also part of the team inspired by the leadership of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. Let Tanzania continue to prosper under his wise leadership. It is a pity that those that took over from Kaunda have set a bad example of plundering the economy. I pray the they sit at the hottest spot in hell. What is wrong with the set up of the country called Zambia because for sure ECL should be one of worst heads of state.
Choongo Mulenga
October 23, 2016 at 7:15 pm
Even in Zambia we have a Magufuli type of personalities, but people opt to vote for their own tunkunkubiti on tribal lines at the expense of National development. HH is just that kind of a world class president who can equally make a world economical name in leadership. As those who worked with him, they will tell you the man is even more tough than magufuli.Anyway congrats Tanzanians for your wise decisions in voting otherwise, magufuli would not have won an election in Zambia and if he could, then they would have rigged to block him.
katuya
October 23, 2016 at 10:02 pm
Ecl! do you hear how John is being praise internationally. This is coming from great commitment. unlike u and your Pf who want pipo to be worshiping you for destroying the country.
The truth of the matter is only Bembas find pride in u because they fill they have maintained the Presidency with you their tribal cousin in power otherwise u r a disgrace….
Ngoni Warrior
October 23, 2016 at 11:06 pm
Kino no dununa reverse
dolla matako chiluya
October 24, 2016 at 4:41 am
Kuno o n dununa reverse
dolla matako chiluya
October 24, 2016 at 4:44 am
We in Tanzania are really proud to have him as our President. Clearly the best for us after Mwalimu Nyerere.
EMMANUEL KAKUYU
October 24, 2016 at 5:39 am
CHAGWA TAKE A LEAF FROM THIS MAN. NOT MUSEVENI AND MUGABE. HUMBLE YOURSELF AND ASK FOR GOD’S GUIDANCE, CHAPWA.
defector
October 24, 2016 at 7:44 am
Congrats Dr Magufuli,They say true Leaders are born and not made.You were annointed to lead that great nation Tanzania by God, You humbled yourself and God exalted you.Tanzania is now a shinning beacon.Here in Zambia its Hopelessness only.
jay
October 24, 2016 at 9:37 am
What about the worst president? Isn’t it not Chagwa?
verve
October 25, 2016 at 4:01 am
Excellent Magufuli,no beer no stealing in 12 months. No free entry in stadiums.
joseph Mwape
October 25, 2016 at 6:55 am
He z de best indeed..why cant others do de same,shame…
Great Leydo
October 25, 2016 at 8:22 am
Yes indeed we have the Magufulis in our midst right here in Zambia but because of greed and selfishness we decide to continue going the wrong way.The trouble is that even the messages being preached in Churches within zambia today have no spiritual gravity to transform and radiate the sinful and corrupt masses.Money focus and immorality has become the order of the day. Our prayer is that please God give us our own MAGUFULI in this very troubled and harsh times!
Fear of God
October 25, 2016 at 12:36 pm
JOHN MAGUFULI – “This is a public service not a gravy train. Anybody who came here to make riches should quit and join the private sector. All ministers and senior state house officials are here to work not to seek obscene opulence. I don’t want to see them drive those big cars (4X4s), if anyone insists, please let them go buy their own cars, we (the government) shall fuel for them,” he said. And Magufuli added: “To build this country like I promised during campaigns, we must make sacrifices and that includes sacrificing those unnecessary comforts for the small cars. I have ordered the police to impound any such big cars driven by state officials on the road and those officials be prosecuted. We are not here to rob the average Tanzanian but to make his life better. This is the reason I skipped the AU heads of state meeting in Addis and sent Mama Suluhu (Deputy President).” Whereas other presidents travelled to the AU summit, Tanzania was represented by the deputy president.
Read more at: http://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2000212100/when-president-magufuli-ordered-state-officials-to-use-vitz
Nzimu
October 25, 2016 at 7:37 pm
ECL Chagwa is the worst together with his mentors Bwezani, Museveni, Mugabe.
Katak
October 25, 2016 at 9:12 pm
Someone has to die in office, before 2021 so that a new one with a focus.
common man
October 26, 2016 at 7:02 am
@comonman,awe naimwe,God forbid!To die in office?Then the Tynosaurus fossil,takesover automatically, according to your constitution & you reverse to pre-historic era’s in terms of governance,& start hoping for the grim reaper to visit the highest office again!No,God’s time is best brotherman,just chill!
manluche
October 26, 2016 at 9:51 am
We (in Tanzania) thank God to have a President in Magufuli. Yesterday was a full year since he became President and what he has accomplished is amazing and this is only one year, we cant comprehend what he will do in the remaining 4 years of his first term. Revenue collection has increased, government spending reduced, economic growth at 7% is the second in Africa after Cote d’voire, people are no longer being asked bribes in government offices, free primary and secondary education and the list is long. We pray for him and give him the utmost of our support. I am fortunate to be Tanzanian
Jared Masome
November 6, 2016 at 3:34 pm
live long president Magufuli.We are behind you papa
Casto Semiono
July 5, 2017 at 4:22 am