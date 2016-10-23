Tanzania’s John Magufuli named World’s best President

President of Tanzania John Magufuli has been announced the best President in the world by the United Nations Economic and Social Council during their annual review which was published on August 12, 2016, reports the Guardian.

A Technical Committee made up of experts from reputable International Civil Service Organisations and Think Tanks adjudged Mr. Magufuli as the best President during the period under review.

He has been in office since November 5, 2015 and is tipped to rule the country for another term of office.

Many have welcomed the recognition as Tanzania has seen rapid development since he assumed office. The outcome of the report which was based on the Political, Economic and Social indexes of the country and the President tops the list.

World leaders acknowledge the reports, opposition parties still object to it as they criticize every move by the government.

“I am very honored with such a prestigious recognition. I believe this feat has been achieved through hard work and transparency of my government. I thank the good people of Tanzania for creating the enabling environment for me to perform my duties creditably as their President, ”Mr. Magufuli said.