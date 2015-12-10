Tanzania President rides to State House

Tanzania President Magufuli cycle back to States House after cleaning the streets on Independence Day.
The president, dressed casually and wearing a hat and gloves, joined hundreds of people in sweeping streets and picking up rubbish in the main city, Dar es Salaam.
SEND THIS PICTURES TO LUNGU PLEASE
tripoli
December 10, 2015 at 8:57 am
He is a true leader and a sevant of the people.I know most big and corrupt individuals will gung up to destroy him.Alas it is better to be remembered as a president of the poor.The bible says its better to go to a house of mourning than going to a feast.How I wish in Zambia we could have such a leader.We shall pray for HH to show all Zambia what it means and takes to run Government.
SIDO MARK
December 10, 2015 at 9:37 am
Thins man, why can’t just come to Zambia and be out president.
Baloteli Senior
December 10, 2015 at 11:24 am
African Leaders are great pretenders and actors.I like this episode from Tanzania.For how long will it last? One great leader in the country of Zimbo or Zed once acted by using public minibus to show his clueless supporters that he hate lavish and splash life. BUT, hidden under this, he allowed his spouse to be funded by the state to a tune of Two billion or was it one point five billion zimbo money that was never audited and never ever will be accounted for.He had the most bloated cabinet in the history of nation of Zimbo or By election was the order of the day and the only development in opposition strongholds.
Hope three months down line we will not be deafened by the usual African corruption coming out Tanganyika Land.We will be praying for Mr President to continue with a humble way of life in season one of the series.
ABENA DIGGERS TOWN
December 10, 2015 at 12:04 pm
This kaponya president is now becoming an embarrassment. If this is the strategy he has to keep Tanzania clean, he will have to do this everyday. If you can’t delegate then do the job yourself – and you will see what you will reap.
Observer
December 10, 2015 at 7:14 pm
You not just an observer, but a great observer. Most Zambians are getting fooled by these unsustastu Nuts by this president. Iwe observer, I wish we had more people like you. This guys needs to install an effective refuse collection system in Tanzania and not doing it himself. For how long can he do that’s?
Friend of Observer
December 10, 2015 at 8:02 pm
Thank you my Friend – I am worried about what our Tanzanian neighbors did. I hope their president will get down to work soon rather than waste time playing to the gallery.
Observer
December 11, 2015 at 6:15 pm
The character which the new President of Tanzania has shown so far can well be summed up under one heading…”THE MAGUFULI MADNESS”. So far its an interesting drama to watch unfold. I have no reason to condemn this drama so far but i have no reason to praise it either. Am just a curious observer, very eager to watch what the main character will do next. But for all i know, this is just but political melancholy. It is a dream style of leadership that is not workable in Africa.
Jerabo
December 11, 2015 at 11:31 am
The character which the new President of Tanzania has shown so far can well be summed up under one heading…”THE MAGUFULI MADNESS”. So far its an interesting drama to watch unfold. I have no reason to condemn this drama so far but i have no reason to praise it either. Am just a curious observer, very eager to watch what the main character will do next. But for all i know, this is just but political melancholy. It is a dream style of leadership that is not workable in Africa. For now we can only watch and see how far Magufuli will cycle on his newly found path into the unknown. Ndeloleshafye
Jerabo
December 11, 2015 at 11:37 am
