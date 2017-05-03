Tanzania President fires about 10, 000 workers in civil service with fake certificates

Tanzania’s president John Magufuli has fired about 10, 000 employees in civil service who have been discovered to possess fake Secondary School certificates.

Here is a story by BBC

2 Responses to Tanzania President fires about 10, 000 workers in civil service with fake certificates

  1. i salute this mr. president to keep it and surely God will guide you

  2. So in Tanzania it is illegal to possess fake certificates while in Zambia it is legal. Some ministers were allowed to tailor(forge) certificates in order to qualify to stand as MP in the last elections. Kusiyanaiyana kwa ma BOMA.

