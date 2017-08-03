Take seriously threat of climate change, Government urged

The Zambian government has been advised to invest heavily in the implementation of environmental protection policies to tackle the threat of climate change, reports Clinton Masumba.

For over a decade, Zambia has recorded an increase in deforestation especially in most rural parts that are not electrically serviced as people resort to cutting trees for the production of charcoal.

On the other hand, clearing of forests for agriculture, construction, and industrialization is likely to increase the risks of climate change. Forests protect watersheds, provide erosion control, and absorb carbon that would otherwise contribute to global warming.

The trend has worried Food and Trees for Zambia (FTZ), a non-governmental organisation championing the fight against deforestation.

FTZ executive director Edwin Sekelechi is worried about the excessive pressure on natural plantations that have existed for years due to lack of proper protective systems.

He says the increased industrialisation taking place in Zambia has led to the destruction of natural forests especially in mining areas.

Sekelechi has called for more investment aimed at empowering forest departments to ensure the recruitment of forest rangers to guard natural forests from deforestation.

Deforestation rates are estimated at between 200,000 and 300,000 hectares per year. Extensive forest exploitation is related to the production of charcoal, which contributes to carbon monoxide emissions. About 72% of urban households use charcoal.

Zambia has accessed climate finance from other sources such as the Least Developed Countries Fund to undertake adaptation measures in the agricultural sector, as well as the Pilot Program on Climate Resilience.

The primary concern of the Government is to protect its people, infrastructure, and other national assets against disasters and climatic hazards such as droughts and floods.

It is in this regard that Government has put in place the National Disaster Management Policy and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the Office of the Vice President in order to respond to the disasters at the national level.

Government has also shown commitment in ensuring that the vulnerable communities who suffer the most are supported with safety-net initiatives which would enhance their adaptive capacity in reducing their vulnerabilities.

