Super Maheu prices slashed

Super Maheu has just become cheaper, and it’s thanks to the loyalty of its many followers.



Heinrich’s Syndicate, the manufacturer and distributor of Super Maheu, has announced a reduction in Super Maheu by 5 percent effective Monday, December 19. The intention behind the price drop is to help customers enjoy the festive season as well as prepare for the back to school campaign, and thank them for their support”, said managing director Annabelle Degroot.



“We have decided to reduce the price of this much-loved nutritious drink as a way of thanking our customers who have been so supportive in buying our products,” said Mrs Degroot. “We thought it high time we gave a Christmas and New Year present to consumers of Super Maheu by making the product even more affordable. We want our valued customers to enjoy their favourite drink as they relax this festive season.”

Super Maheu comes in 300ml and 500ml packs and will now cost K3.00 and K4.5 respectively.



“This is not a promotion but a token of appreciation to our customers. We understand the needs of our customers and are happy to reward them. We hope this will save them money which they can either use to purchase more of our products or put the savings towards any other needs they might have.”

Heinrich’s Syndicate is committed to ensuring that the company’s products are affordable and always readily available to its customers, she added.



The move comes after ‘Yamene’, the Super Maheu mascot, was spotted giving out free Super Maheu at different spots in Lusaka. The colourful figure – easy to identify by its bright and larger-than-life yellow outfit – was around the town to different locations, offering free Super Maheu packs to enable members of the public to sample the nutritious non-alcoholic maize drink, prior to a Fun Day held on December 10, 2016.