Sunzu throws a suprise to his wife

Chipolopolo Central defender Stophira Sunzu has suprised his wife with a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE 350 as an early Valentines present.

 

Sunzu who plays his professional football in the  French first Division at Lille was the talk on social media. Three years ago Prominent Businessman turned politician Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba bought a Range Rover as present for his wife.

 

  1. This guy is a Congolese. He should be mourning Etienne Chisekedi who passed away this past Wednesday

    James Dick
    February 3, 2017 at 10:01 pm
