Sunzu throws a suprise to his wife

Chipolopolo Central defender Stophira Sunzu has suprised his wife with a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE 350 as an early Valentines present.

Sunzu who plays his professional football in the French first Division at Lille was the talk on social media. Three years ago Prominent Businessman turned politician Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba bought a Range Rover as present for his wife.