Sunday Chanda’s brother murdered in Kalomo

Mapalo Chanda, the brother to Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has been murdered in cold blood in Kalomo, Southern province.

Sunday has announced the killing of his brother aged 27 who was working as an Auditor for the Auditor General’s office in Kalomo. He says his brother was brutally murdered on Saturday and dumped in a Pit latrine.

“Our young brother Mapalo Chanda, 27 years, who was working as an auditor with Auditor General’s Office has been brutally murdered in Kalomo, Southern Province.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday and his body was dumped into a Pit latrine.

Mapalo was number 11 in our family,” stated Chanda in a statement.

Chanda said the murder suspect, Talent Munkombwe, is in Police custody. He said the funeral arrangements will be communicated later.