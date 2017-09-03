Sunday Chanda’s brother murdered in Kalomo

Mapalo Chanda, the brother to Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has been murdered in cold blood in Kalomo, Southern province.
Sunday has announced the killing of his brother aged 27 who was working as an Auditor for the Auditor General’s office in Kalomo. He says his brother was brutally murdered on Saturday and dumped in a Pit latrine.
“Our young brother Mapalo Chanda, 27 years, who was working as an auditor with Auditor General’s Office has been brutally murdered in Kalomo, Southern Province.
The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday and his body was dumped into a Pit latrine.
Mapalo was number 11 in our family,” stated Chanda in a statement.
Chanda said the murder suspect, Talent Munkombwe, is in Police custody. He said the funeral arrangements will be communicated later.
Very sad. If Talent is the killer, I hope he gets life imprisonment. Nothing tribal here because Zambians are being murdered in Lusaka and elsewhere day in & day out. But sad for a young life lost.
Chibwabwa
September 4, 2017 at 5:05 am
I hope talent is a right suspect,because this Chanda maybe died in natural death 💀 not killed,
CNN
September 4, 2017 at 8:09 am
CNN learn to be serious even for a few seconds of your life. Being reckless everytime even when the situation demands serious thought and reflection is not correct. If this was an open face to face discussion someone could have punched you right away!
Jerabo
September 4, 2017 at 10:48 am
CNN, you mean he may have died a natural death and then dumped in a pit latrine? No politics here but to assume that he died of natural death and then dumped in a pit latrine is being unreasonable.
jason Nyirenda
September 4, 2017 at 8:21 am
Thant comment is evil how can he die of natural death. Then you know why he was sundered you fool
Lusupuko
September 4, 2017 at 8:43 am
There is no problem in finding out the reason for this crime , speculations may not suffice since there is a suspect in the hands of the police .
Some one concluding that it is not tribal is not enough since we cant easily tell why Talent killed him , Talent will explain to the courts why that happened,from this scanty information the boy must have been tortured mercilessly.
nshilimbemba
September 4, 2017 at 11:09 am
Eyeeeee…….. so sad, M.H.S.R.I.P can Talent surely kill a person? anyway you never know.
The Jew/
September 4, 2017 at 12:32 pm