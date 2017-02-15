Sudanese dictator wanted by ICC invites Lungu for a state visit

SUDAN’S President Omar al-Bashir has invited President Edgar Lungu for a state visit; Sudanese Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour says the visit will mark the start for stronger relations between the two countries.
Last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba delivered a special message to President Omar al-Bashir from President Lungu.
Mr. Kalaba was in Khartoum for a one-day official visit in which he signed a framework agreement that will pave the way for the signing a number of agreements during the coming visit of President Lungu to Khartoum.
Lungu has embarked on a destructive path by associating with a Criminal and an ICC Fugitive.Al Bashir will give Lungu some tips on how to quicken Zambia’s Exit from the ICC and how to manouvre and survive as a Pharia state. By associating with criminals, illegitimate Lungu can kiss goodbye to Western Financial Assistance.Lungu is virtually closing the doors to the likes of IMF,World Bank and other International Financial Institutions. Very soon the Petitioners will take their Petition to both ICC and ICJ and Lungu will be indicted to the ICC for stealing elections,clinging to power illegally and unconstitutionally and for committing atrocities and crimes against humanity in Zambia.Even If illegitimate Lungu was to unilaterally pull Zambia out of ICC that wont stop the Trials. In the meantime the dreadful Petition is hanging like a noose around Lungu’s neck. The Petition will haunt Lungu for the rest of his life. Lorrent Gbagbo In the meantime is anxiously waiting for Lungu to join him in jail in the Hague, Netherlands.
Zulu
February 15, 2017 at 10:04 pm