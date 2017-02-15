Sudanese dictator wanted by ICC invites Lungu for a state visit

SUDAN’S President Omar al-Bashir has invited President Edgar Lungu for a state visit; Sudanese Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour says the visit will mark the start for stronger relations between the two countries.

Last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba delivered a special message to President Omar al-Bashir from President Lungu.

Mr. Kalaba was in Khartoum for a one-day official visit in which he signed a framework agreement that will pave the way for the signing a number of agreements during the coming visit of President Lungu to Khartoum.