Struggles of Zambian women in politics part 1

By Barbrah Musamba Chama Mumba
It is sadden rather depressing and distressing that in this 21st Century countless individuals, comprising women, still consider that a woman cannot perform proficiently in the same way as a man in politics.
This has led to some people never voting for a woman to be a leader. Must utter!! This deprives society of the talent to really promote integral development.
Women and men in our country (Zambia) have the same political rights: REGARDLESS. This being the case, why should women have lesser participation in politics? Political rights consist in the capacity of private citizens, women and men, to participate in government that’s and ends there.
Actually need I mention that the most important political right or privilege is the right to VOTE. And when it comes to voting, as a way of participating in politics, women are encouraged to vote, they are usually not discriminated against as voters. But the discrimination comes in when it is time to decide who should be the candidate and who should be voted for. In fact women do participate more in voting exercise, according to Electoral Commission of Zambia & European Union Election Mission Observation Reports the patterns shows 50.1 % of women and 49.9% to have been participated in that regard. On the other hand according to the information posted on The Zambian Parliament website out of 150 Members of Parliament 16 are women
I would like to urge our politicians, our political parties and indeed our government to take stronger action to promote the meaningful involvement of women in the coming year’s elections by ensuring that as far as possible, they increase the number of women candidates.
I will further appeal to all our Patriotic Zambian to take a more corrective view of women and to actively redress the injustices done to women in our politics. Additionally, I strongly urge our men in politics to change their attitude towards women.
Women, too, we have to transform our attitude towards each other and towards men. Yes women should be in politics but we need to be elected first (same as me or anyone else) and not forced upon the electorate, as some feminists are attempting to do . So the women who should belong in politics are the reasonable ones who are not driven by an agenda to control and overthrow – as most feminists in politics have done nothing than advance their own cause and in doing so successfully alienated most of the electorate that they are supposed to serve, mainly by their arrogance and domineering attitude, and their chosen method of bullying everyone into line with threats, lies and propaganda.
Literally they have mistaken their position of service for one of total and unmitigated power something that they seem never to learn from the past since many of our ‘sisters’ have been shot down in the past by the electorate over rash statements and bullying tactics.
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally
educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail
on the head. The problem is something which not
enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this
during my search for something regarding this.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 4:33 pm
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and
also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid
theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it
is rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
estate investing
September 6, 2017 at 4:36 am
Admiring the persistence you put into your blog and detailed information you present.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material.
Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
cheap stocks
September 6, 2017 at 12:22 pm
Hi there! I understand this is somewhat off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work?
I’m completely new to operating a blog however I do write in my
diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience
and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas
or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
Vida
September 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really loved
browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing in your
feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!
perkins loans allow
September 6, 2017 at 9:41 pm
Hi there to all, as I am truly eager of reading this blog’s post to be updated on a
regular basis. It includes nice information.
small business coach
September 7, 2017 at 1:19 am
Hi there very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I’m glad to seek out numerous helpful info right here within the submit, we
want work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
small business start up
September 7, 2017 at 1:27 am
I’ve read some good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much effort you set to create such a great informative web site.
www.ioaprendizaje.com
September 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm