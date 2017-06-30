‘Strange’ doctor insists on taking care of HH but he refuses

Incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has written to the Health Professionals Council of Zambia complaining about the conduct of a certain Dr George Phiri who has allegedly insisted on taking care of him despite knowing that he has a personal physician.

According to a letter of complaint signed by himself, Hichilema wants Dr Phiri to be disciplined for professional misconduct.

The opposition leader stated that Dr Phiri had accepted unlawful instructions to be dealing with his health matters without consulting him.

He stated that a Mr. Sikazwe who is also alleged to be a doctor had authored a letter instructing Dr Phiri to be taking care of his (Hichilema’s) medical .

“Dr Phiri is insisting on handling my medical welfare even though he has full knowledge that I have a personal physician and is also aware that there is a court order as regards how my health aspects should be handled,” Hichilema added.

Hichilema says Dr Phiri has gone further to appoint himself as supervisor of his personal Doctor and says he will continue taking care of him when returns to Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility in Kabwe.

“I wonder what else Dr Phiri knows about my unjustified incarceration, what is being planned by the state for him to have prior knowledge that I will be taken back to Mukobeko from Lusaka Central Correctional Facility. Please be rest assured that I was denied access to my personal physician whilst in Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility,” Hichilema stated.

He has further wondered what Dr Phiri’s true intentions were as he did not know in what capacity he was getting involved in his health matters.

Hichilema added that he was ready to attend hearing with his lawyers to substantiate his allegations.

“Dr Phiri has breached inter Alia section 61(a) (c) (e) and (f) of the Health Professions Act no 24 of 2009 of the Laws of Zambia,” stated Hichilema.