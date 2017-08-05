Stop the arrests, pleads Pilato

Controversial poet-cum-musician Pilato has pleaded with the PF regime to stop arresting critics of republican president Edgar Lungu.

Commenting on the arrest and detention of UPP leader Saviour Chishimba for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu, Pilato notes that tolerance only for those who agree with you is no tolerance at all.

“Some of us that are calling for tolerance among political players may appear not to love President Lungu too much. We may appear not to care for him but the opposite is the truth. Here is a fact, President Lungu is the president of Zambia, he has every power prescribed to him as a republican President by our constitution. This is a fact that even those that argue with him have accepted but it will be a waste of time and the presidency to start proving this fact. The opposition may not accept his presidency but that does not take away anything from him. We may have a hundred political party presidents but he is the only one who lives in the state house, he is the only commander in chief and of course he is the only man sworn in by the high courts. These are facts that not any single man in or outside Zambia can argue about. This is a fact that does not require to be proved by anyone or to anyone,” Pilato wrote on his Facebook page.

Pilato, who was arrested on the similar charges in 2015 after he released “Alungu Anabwela” a song pocking fun at President Lungu, says while he disagrees with some of the sentiments uttered by Dr Chishimba during his press conference, arresting him only paints a bad picture of the president.

“I saw the video of Dr. Saviour Chishimba’s press conference and i do not agree with certain sentiments. I think that was in bad taste but not worth the attention of the Republican president. It is not possible to silence every divergent view. These arrests are exposing President Lungu as a very emotional leader even when he is not. Protecting the presidency does not happen by arresting those that are insulting him. The Zambian courts now has more than 10 cases involving the president, how then are you protecting him. If every month there’s someone arrested with a case connected to the president, what image are you painting? The Presidency should be above pettiness, not everyone can offend the president for God’s sake.”

He has since appealed to president Lungu’s handlers to protect the president’s image.

“I wish to appeal to my mbuya Ba Kaizar Zulu and my big brother ba Amos Chanda please gentlemen lets protect the President. Some of these actions by our police may appear to be signs of power but in real sense they are signs of fear. The only reason an elephant can kill an animal it can’t eat is fear. When the elephant is threatened by a lion thats when it can attack and kill it. My calls are genuine. If by any chance you have power to prevail over these cases please step in before its too late. Not everyone will agree with the president, not everyone will love him at the same time so are we going to arrest them and have them in court tomorrow against the Republican president? Please reflect on these,” he said.

