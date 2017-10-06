Stop persecuting Teachers perceived to be opposition – BETUZ

BETUZ deputy general secretary Henry Sinkala says it is wrong for government to retire teachers in national interest on suspicion of being aligned to certain political parties.

Speaking during the commemoration of Teacher’s Day yesterday, Sinkala said some teachers have been transferred in unclear circumstances without being investigated.

He said every person has a right to belong to any political party that they feel has an agenda to develop the country.

Sinkala was however, quick to caution the teachers against involving themselves in active politics, stating that civil servants should remain non- partisan.

He further bemoaned the current conditions of service for teachers, urging government to work towards improving them.

And Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) senior inspection officer Henry Kamoko advised teachers to have a sense of self-esteem and be role models in society.

He says teachers should discharge their duties professionally and be dedicated to their work to help produce quality results for the leaners.

Kamoko says few teachers, who are a nuisance in society tarnish the general effort of the majority teachers, who are hard working.

Meanwhile, Acting Provincial Permanent Secretary Smith Mangalilo says it is the government’s role to empower teachers with all the necessary resources to ensure excellent execution of their duties.

He says government is committed to improving the conditions of service for teachers.