State wants HH back at Mukobeko

The Lusaka Central Correctional Facility has applied to have UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his co-accused taken back to Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility citing security reasons.

In an affidavit filed before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court with a certificate of urgency on Friday, officer-in-charge Patrick Ngonga told the court that the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility is not as secure as Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility due to its location.

He stated that the Correctional Services Authority had the capacity to avail the accused persons to court as and when the court directed from any location within the country.

“That I wish to apply to this honorable court to vary its order to the effect that the complainants should be availed before the court as and when they are required to attend to the proceedings and not to be remanded at Lusaka Central Facility on the reasons to be given in subsequent paragraphs. That the Correctional Serives Authority are the best suited to determine which correctional facility an accused person is to be lodged. That the complainants are remaded as accused persons by the Correctional Services Authority and are appearing in their capacity as complainants and witnesses respectively before this court. That the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility is not as secure as Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility due to its location,” swore Ngonga.

“That Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility is the only maximum correctional facility in Zambia. That for the reasons within the mandate of the Correctional Services Authority, the complainants are better kept at Muobeko Maximum Facility for their own and other remandees safety and humane custody”.

“That further, the Correctional Services Authority has the capacity to avail the accused persons to court as and when the court so directs from any location within the country.”

Magistrate Ireen Wishimnga will hear the application on Wednesday.