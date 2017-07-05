State stops HH’s contempt case against Lungu’s Aide

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Shawa Siyunyi has entered a nolle prosequi in the case where President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda and Daily Nation Newspaper owner Richard Sakala were facing contempt of court charges.

Chanda, Sakala are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Felix Kaoma at 12:00 hours today in a matter where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema applied to cite them for contempt.

Chanda is accused of making prejudicial remarks on Aljazeera TV regarding a matter which was actively before court, which remarks were published in the Daily Nation Newspaper. But the DPP has this morning signed a nolle prosequi, discontinuing the case.

“Now these presents are to authorise the entry in the record of proceedings that proceedings against Amos Chanda, Richard Sakala and Daily Nation Newspaper Limited are discontinued by my direction pursuant to the powers vested in me by section 81 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code Chapter 88 of the laws of Zambia,” stated Siyunyi.