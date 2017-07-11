State of emergency is Illegal – Prof. Hansungule

Law Professor Michelo Hansungule has come out strong charging that the the so-called threatened state of emergency President Edgar Lungu declared on 5 July 2017 as illegal.

Prof. Hansugule has gone further describing the intention by President Lungu as a move to allow him rule without being questioned.

Prof. Hansugule has gone further describing the intention by President Lungu as a move to allow him rule without being questioned.

Below is a full statement Prof. Hansungule sent to Zambian Eye:

For various reasons, the so-called threatened state of emergency president Edgar Lungu declared on 5 July 2017 is incompatible with both the terms and the spirit of article 31 of the constitution which it purportedly invokes and is, therefore, illegal, unconstitutional and quite frankly morally wrong. Camouflaged as a ‘threatened state of emergency’, reality is that it is nothing but a coup d’etat meant for only one reason i.e. to allow Edgar Lungu to govern without anyone daring to oppose him. It is important Zambians and the world understands this. Edgar is dangerously testing the waters to see whether Zambians will react? It is a dirty game he is in. If he is not stopped now, it will be too late for the country. By all accounts, this is a coup d’etat. All signs on the ground point to an effective coup d’etat. If Zambia and the rest of the world remain unmoved, Edgar will have effectively legislated a coup d’etat into law and no one will stop him on his way towards a full dictatorship.

Examples of a self-imposed coup include increased militarization of civil society everywhere in Zambia. Even before his so-called emergency last week, Zambia pretty much looked like a police state. The entire police and paramilitary escort him to the airport even if he is only flying to one part of the country. He insists that life itself must halt on the route he is passing until he has returned which is why Hakainde Hichilema is languishing in jail. While he is away to many of his endless trips, police must remain posted licking their lips in hunger on the route he passed until he returns. The display of guns menacingly pointed towards civilians on his many escort vehicles has no parallel for someone who allegedly won an election.

Suspending MPs

Only last month, Edgar, with the help of his cohort Assembly Speaker Patrick Matibini, suspended opposition from Parliament apparently for not sitting in to listen to his speech (not to participate in its deliberations) in reality as part of the grand scheme to make sure they will not be in the House tomorrow to vote against his erstwhile declaration. Despite that by the constitution MPs are perfectly within their right to walk out of the House as form of expressing themselves against Edgar which they are entitled to under article 20 of the constitution, Matibini, while acknowledging they had a right to do so, nevertheless invoked Parliament’s Standing Orders against them. This is despite that Standing Orders are hierarchically inferior to the constitution and cannot be used in any Commonwealth jurisdiction with a written constitution to defeat a right enshrined in that constitution. Matibini, so grateful to Edgar for allowing him a second term as Speaker, went out of his way to point out in a very strange ruling that since he was sworn in by Edgar, he expected MPs to forego their rights to protest against his boss, and damn the constitution. It did not matter to Matibini that Parliament enjoys sovereign status which in this case means regardless of the circumstances under which the president picked you for reward with the Speakership, you remain independent of him and the institutions of the other arms of government.

Big Brother

Besides increased military activity throughout the country, his Vice President Inonge Wina arrogantly confirmed her government has thrown all pretence to privacy rights out of the window. The ‘Big Brother’ has been formally authorized to scrutinize face book and twitter accounts, and all social media in a blind search for perceived opponents to the regime. Despite his protests, a young Zambian man based in London Larry Mweetwa is one of the first casualties of this draconian measure. A known opponent of the regime, which is a reason for the United Kingdom to not repatriate him to Zambia as he risks being tortured by a blood thirsty police, Wina has insisted they will ask the British government to send him back to face trial. Mweetwa has explained that his facebook account was hacked by unknown people and he was not responsible for utterances posted on his book praising the torching of the City Center Market. Anyone who knows PF chicanery would not doubt this. The UN Committee against Torture as well as the Human Rights Committee eloquently speak and with lurid details of the torture of inmates in Zambian prisons by police. Prof. Muna Ndulo, a prominent Zambian based at Cornell University has recently confirmed prevalence of the culture of torture especially of political opponents in Zambian prisons. All Zambians but particularly foreigners intending to visit the country must understand that any browsing of internet poses severe risks to their safety and particularly any post they make even to family and friends would be under the glare of the ‘Big Brother’.

Politically motivated

No doubt the emergency is politically motivated. Since the last elections in August 2016, Edgar Lungu has been looking for anything that would justify him governing without opposition especially Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND. The issue is that he too realizes and quite rightly so that he did not win the 2016 elections which is why he reacted so impetuously to Hakainde’s decision to challenge his ‘victory’ at the Constitutional Court, which unfortunately, is anything but a Court. Though Hakainde, like anyone else, is allowed by Edgar’s own law to take his grievance to Court, Edgar responded violently by ordering the so-called Constitutional Court Judges to not hear the case even though it was properly before them and later locked him up on trumped up useless treason charges despite that he cannot prove them. Despite not being tried, it is now over two months Hakainde has been in jail without trial all simply because it pleases Sir Edgar to do so.

Quite obviously, the incidents cited in the declaration fall far below the article 31 strict minimum threshold provided for invoking a threatened state of emergency. Both articles 30 and 31 of the constitution on emergencies are meant for earth shattering situations but not for dealing with ordinary crimes like setting fire to a market. Is the outbreak of sporadic fires an emergency circumstance which justifies partial or full scale derogation from the bill of rights? Most certainly it does not.

Market fires

Granted setting markets on fire is a stupid thing because who are you punishing? When you set a market on fire, you are effectively setting already poor people on fire and where does that leave you? By definition, the market is a place for all citizens regardless of political formations. PF, UPND, MMD and other parties religions, all have their members at the market and usually very poor people. I eat from Lusaka City Market whenever I am in Lusaka, the cheapest yet in my view the best food. And who is this mad chap who sets fire to the stalls I dine from? I know the women and men who serve me at City Centre or Chelstone and Kamwala Markets where I often also eat from, are just scratching a hard living under these trying times in the country. Why punish such people?

Police

The point, however, is that we do not know who did this or whether it was intentional on the part of some useless stupid idiots or is the result of an electrical or other fault? What we should know from those that are running government is, what is the outcome of police investigations in these fires? The fires have been going ever since 2016 and probably before. Are the police not accountable to us as citizens? Don’t they owe us an explanation on these fires? Unless they are involved in the fires, police cannot possibly fail to investigate a fire at a market or at a local court, can they? Do they really need emergency rule to effectively investigate a market fire? If police fail to investigate market fires, their superiors must resign, very simple. Why should we have a police funded by tax payers which cannot successfully investigate simple ordinary crimes like market fires?

Suspects

Yet social media is awash with leaders including president Lungu variously quoted to know who is behind the fires. Lusaka Times, for instance, quotes PF Media Director on 17th April 2017 saying ‘UPND has set part of the Kamwala Market….’. On 23 August 2016 when the fires started, The Zambian Eye quoted president Lungu blaming the burning of Bauleni Market on UPND. On July 4 2017, the Zambian Watchdog and other social media detailed how angered by the politicization of the defence and security, these personnel were quoted to take responsibility for burning the City Centre Market. Some of the details made public Details of these in that sector are apparently so credible they would deserve formal investigations. For example, the Zambian Watchdog quotes intelligence sources relating details which prima facie would appear to be consistent and believable. Have the police followed up on these statements and if they did what is the outcome? If not, why have they not been followed up? Are the people including Edgar making such careless statements not supposed to be arrested and charged with making alarming statements?

Article 31 Declaration

Article 31 (1) of the constitution appears to give the president a wide margin of appreciation to determine that a situation exists which, if not arrested, may lead to an emergency. Jurisprudence, however, indicates that quite the contrary, the president does not have a carte blanche power to make the determination willy-nilly. For instance, he must not be drunk when considering to advert his mind to the provisions of the article. If he, nevertheless, goes ahead while in a drunken stupor, to make the determination, the declaration is illegal. In other words, implicit in the article is the usual requirement that the determination will meet the minimum standard of lawfulness in relation to the exercise of powers by the president.

Second, it was clearly stated, in fact overstated, in A and others versus United Kingdom (Application No. 3455/05) in a sequel to the House of Lords case (Belmarsh [2005] UKHL 71) decided several years ago that the decision to declare the existence of an emergency must not seek to discriminate between nationals and non-nationals or among nationals. In A and others versus United Kingdom, the determination was faulted on the ground that the decision was targeted at non-nationals. In the case at casu, president Edgar Lungu and his senior officials have made public statements betraying the reason behind his determination suggesting it was in order to fix opposition UPND which they blamed for the fires even though without any evidence. This alone faults the declaration.

Third, as indicated below, it is quite clear that the declaration falls far short of the contemplated minimum threshold pursuant to art. 31 (1) of the constitution in that circumstances surrounding the situation in Zambia do not whether subjectively, let alone objectively, demonstrate a scintilla of the ‘threat to the life of the nation’ or ‘threat to the institutions of the government or of Zambia’s existence as a civil community’ which would define the circumstances for invoking the emergency (A and others versus United Kingdom, supra). The exigencies of the situation wrought about by the sporadic fires regrettable as it is quite clearly fails to make any case for the government to derogate from the bill of rights. It must be understood here that the idea that unless human rights are sacrificed, security cannot be guaranteed is myopic thinking. Sadly, it appears according to Edgar, human rights and state security or security in general cannot go together. This isn’t the case. Both theory and practice confirm the well-established view which is severally demonstrated that the best way to ensure security is to simultaneously respect human rights together with security. People are not likely to cooperate with police in their investigations if the latter go on an orgy of destruction of the former’s rights and expect them to assist.

Finally, paragraph 2 of article 31, inter alia, provides ‘A declaration made under clause (1) of this Article shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of seven days commencing with the day on which the declaration is made unless, before the expiration of such period, it has been approved by a resolution of the National Assembly supported by a majority of all the members thereof not counting the Speaker’.

Based on this clause, and assuming without conceding that the declaration is lawful, it will only have a lifespan of seven days i.e. seven days from 5 July last week when it was purportedly made. The problem, here is that as indicated, Edgar prepared very well for this. First, he suspended 48 opposition members of Parliament for one month during which time he brought in his emergency declaration so that they do not frustrate his plan to get the ‘House’ ‘resolution’ when the National Assembly meets tomorrow. General Miyanda has indicated that once extended, the emergency will be in place for a very long time at least for the next five years.

The first point, however, is to determine the meaning of ‘a majority of all the members thereof…..’ in paragraph 2. Does this exclude the 48 suspended members or not? Arguably, Edgar’s supporters insist it means those not serving their suspensions. But what is the meaning of this provision objectively? First, this is the constitution and as stated earlier, it cannot be defeated by Parliament’s own internal rules. Unlike the United Kingdom, Zambia has a written constitution and in the event of vagueness of the rules or customs with written rules particularly those in the constitution, we are driven by the constitution. Britain has no written constitution to turn to. In a situation like this, therefore, we cannot be guided by Matibini’s ill-fated decision taken pursuant to Parliament’s Standing Orders but by the constitution. Since the constitution quite clearly states that ….it has been approved by a resolution of the National Assembly supported by a majority of all the members thereof not counting the Speaker’ (sic), it is quite clear that the intention was to exclude ‘all the members’ only the Speaker and if any other then that other must also be explicitly stated in the constitution itself. Thus, so far as approving the resolution in terms of article 31 is concerned, all members are entitled to turn up and take part regardless of the disabilities that may have been imposed on some of them by inferior law.

Lastly, and perhaps, most importantly, Edgar cannot have the cake and eat it. Having purportedly got rid from Parliament of his opponents leaving only his members from his PF party, he cannot conceivably call this ‘National Assembly’ within the meaning of this word and still be right. The word ‘National’ in the ‘National Assembly’ is emptied of all meaning the minute he suspends 48 of his opponents from the House. ‘National’ is not just about representatives of constituencies across the country but in a democracy, opposition as well as ruling party governing together in Parliament. Besides, it is procedurally unfair for PF members of Parliament to meet in the House to deliberate a decision of their leader from which they cannot conceivably decide against given what is at stake for them. . Masquerading as ‘National Assembly’, such a decision will in effect be the PF meeting to endorse the decision of their leader to place Zambia under emergency, certainly not that of the National Assembly proper.

For the same reason, Matibini’s decision to suspend the 48 opposition law makers dismally fails the procedural fairness test and he ought to have known this. What kind of justice would come from a Committee of PF law makers sitting and judging UPND law makers? I understand Judge Petronela Ngulube said she was not persuaded by UPND MPs submissions for judicial review of Matibini’s blatantly unfair decision, really? There is so much jurisprudence on this. Just look at the EFF case in South Africa to see how the Judge articulated the issues around procedural fairness in the South African National Assembly?

Quite obviously, president Lungu’s declaration is illegal. From any side one approaches it, the declaration cannot be salvaged. Imagine he resorts to an emergency to deal with sporadic fires? Where is his subject matter jurisdiction for this draconian measure? Zambians and the world community must fight this. You cannot make expensive comparisons between this and past emergencies because there is nothing to compare. In any case, a foolish act does not become good by comparing it with another foolish act. Kaunda’s twenty-seven years of semi-state of emergency or for that matter Chiluba’s ‘black mamba emergency’ cannot justify Edgar’s foolish act.

Of course he will not do that but only way to save his face at this stage would be to allow it to lapse when its life expires this week. It is, however, difficult to see him do this, however, because he has a particular project in mind which he hopes to achieve through this scheme. Were it not for this though, he would have abandoned plunging the country into his diabolical scheme