Stanbic pledges support to City Market traders

Stanbic bank has committed K50,000 towards the rebuilding of the Lusaka City Market, which was recently destroyed by a fire.

The bank has also offered free banking services for a period of one year for clients who lost their property and merchandise in the fire, as they recover and try to turn around their business fortunes.

Stanbic Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa says the bank regarded micro, small and medium entrepreneurs as the engines of the country’s economic growth that need support.

“As Stanbic, we believe that MSMEs are the engine for economic growth in any economy. The bank remains committed to supporting this important sector. We believe that when we support this sector, we are contributing to the growth of this country we call our home,” he said.

The donation will be channeled through the committee of ministers that was recently appointed by President Edgar Lungu to co-ordinate the rebuilding of Lusaka City in which hundreds of traders lost their merchandise. The committee will also consider the traders’ recovery plan by mobilizing resources for relief for the affected traders.

The committee, chaired by Vice-President Inonge Wina, has resolved that the reconstruction of the country’s largest market will take six weeks, during which times the traders whose shops were gutted will use Soweto market as an alternative trading site.

Mudiwa further said Stanbic would provide financial education for market traders to enable them to manage their businesses effectively. He said Stanbic was continuing to nurture smaller entrepreneurs as well as mentoring their business skills through the bank’s unique relationship management model and the provision of reliable banking solutions.

Mudiwa said with the bank’s services such as the Business Connect Centre the bank is able to effectively render financial services to its base of over 10,000 SMEs.

The centre offers SMEs banking convenience as they are able to speak to business bankers from the comfort of their offices through access to a suite of banking solutions.

Stanbic Bank Zambia supports more than 10,000 local business banking customers in their operations, providing more than K1.4 billion of loans and advances to them.

44 Total Views 44 Views Today