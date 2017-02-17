Stanbic drives Open Golf tournament

Stanbic Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring sports events that have the potential to improve the social and cultural fabric of communities, making them more attractive to both and foreign investment.

It is for this reason that the Bank has come on board to sponsor the prestigious 2017 Zambia Sugar Golf Open.

“Staging sporting events such as the Zambia open, whether at local or international level, can improve the social and cultural fabric of communities, making them more attractive to both and foreign investment,” said Stanbic Bank Zambia Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Helen Lubamba.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of a K100, 000 cheque by Stanbic towards hosting of the 2017 Zambia Sugar Open Championship, Ms Lubamba said the bank’s commitment and investment in Zambia is also focused towards uplifting local communities through sponsorship of sport.

“Golf offers us a platform to engage and share values, common goals and sportsmanship. This donation further reaffirms our commitment to contributing to the development of golf in Zambia,” she said. “Stanbic is also committed to working closely with Zambia Sugar to harness talent among junior golfers as well as helping them realise their potential.”

Chairman of the Zambia Sugar Open organising committee Roy Penney assured Stanbic that the committee will ensure that the money that the sponsors are putting into sports development is being spent properly and accounted for.

“I can assure you that part of the prize money we’ll raise will go towards generating sponsorship for the junior golf fraternity and for the Zambia Golf Union so that that they can spread that to all the different clubs in Zambia. But it all starts here,” said Mr Penney.

“Not only are we putting the tournament on the map, but also putting Zambia on the map because this goes out through sports channels throughout Africa as well. Without sponsors like Stanbic, we could not run this tournament, it needs a collective effort of many corporates and we have been associated with Stanbic for a number of years,” he added.

And Zambia Sugar Open organising committee vice chairman Nsama Mataka said that the money that Stanbic has put into the tournament over the years is what has helped to sustain golf clubs.

Stanbic Bank considers sponsorships of sports tournaments to be an integral part of its social responsibility and marketing communication strategies. Sponsorships of events like the Zambia Sugar Open are essential in building the brand and creating relevance in markets where the banks operates, and creating a platform for it to engage with its customers.