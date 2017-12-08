Stanbic CEO moves to Kenya

Stanbic Bank Zambia has announced that Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa will leave the bank effective December 31, 2017 to take up the role of Chief Executive for Stanbic Bank in Kenya, one of the largest economies in Africa.

Stanbic board chairman Dr Austin Mwape announced the new development, stating that the bank would soon announce and introduce Mudiwa’s replacement.

“Charles has been extremely instrumental to the Stanbic Bank Zambia success story and it is under his leadership that the Bank was first named Best Bank in Zambia and also most profitable Bank in Zambia. It is also under his reign that Stanbic Bank was named Employer of Choice in Zambia,” said Dr Mwape.

He added: “Throughout his tenure as Chief Executive, Mr Mudiwa achieved an impressive turnaround and strengthened the bank fundamentally, making it one of the strongest banks in the country. His dedication to the success of the bank and his commitment to clients, shareholders and employees have been exemplary. His contributions to the growth and strength of Stanbic Bank Zambia have been many, and he will be missed.”

Mudiwa has served in his current position since 2013. Prior to his appointment, Mudiwa was Chief Executive of Standard Bank Malawi for six years.

His previous positions in the Standard Bank Group include Executive Director for Retail Banking and Operations at Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe. In South Africa he was Director in charge of Standard Bank’s Mass Market Banking.

Mudiwa now heads to Kenya, the largest economy in the East African Community, to oversee the operations of Stanbic Bank Kenya.