Stanbic boss tips The Africa List on leadership

Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa inspired an assembly of top business executives when the bank hosted the quarterly networking session of The Africa List, a select community of the next generation of business leaders in Africa.

The event, which was held recently at the Stanbic Training Centre in Lusaka, was attended by around 100 leaders from some of the country’s most exciting businesses in a wide range of sectors.

“Leadership is one of the most important factors in any company and it can be the difference between success or failure. We believe in sharing our learnings, experiences and best practices. That is why Stanbic Bank supports and subscribes to The Africa List,” he said.

Operating in 10 African countries, CDC’s Africa List covers 1,000 companies, with membership of 2,000 exceptional leaders.

It provides a valuable resource for members to develop as leaders, offering an opportunity for them to come together, share ideas and access on-going management and leadership training. In each country, 100 top companies are carefully identified based on current performance and future potential.

Through partnerships with leading business schools and top-tier private sector organisations, The Africa List community is exposed to world-class leadership and management training. These masterclasses, workshops, and continuous learning opportunities help ensure the continent’s next CEOs are equipped for the challenges ahead.

At the quarterly networking event, Mr Mudiwa gave an inspiring speech on Executive Presence, which he believes is an important tenet of leadership. He described Executive Presence as an important leadership precept that embodied values of style, substance, character and community support.

“One of the things that we, as leaders, need to think about and talk about is an issue called Executive Presence. We often talk about a lot of competences that leaders have but seldom do we talk about Executive Presence as a key competence and a strength that the leader must have,” he said.