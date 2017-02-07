Stanbic Bank champions investment in Zambian mining sector

A high-powered delegation of bankers from Stanbic Bank Zambia was in South Africa this week to highlight the importance of mining to the Zambian economy and promote investment in the sector.

The delegation was joining its parent group Standard Bank, which is sponsoring the 2017 Investing in African Mining Indaba being held in Cape Town.

Stanbic has invested more than US$3 billion in the Zambian mining sector over the past ten years, believing the industry is a key growth sector of the national economy despite the challenges the sector is facing.

The four-day event Investing in African Mining Indaba connects the world with African mining companies and was officially opened by South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources H.E Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane on Monday.

Speaking at the conference, Stanbic Bank Zambia Public Relations Manager Chanda Katongo, said the event was important for Zambia and Africa as a whole.

“We are happy to be associated with the Mining Indaba. We are proud that Standard Bank, of which we are a part of, is a main sponsor of this event. We believe mining is an important aspect in the growth of economies in Africa. There is also need for more investment in the sector,” she said. “We are hopeful that this event will come up with good and sustainable plans for the African mining sector.”

Zambia’s Mines and Minerals Development minister Christopher Yaluma was among those attending the African Mining Ministerial Forum Conference. Others included Global Economist and Author Dambisa Moyo who spoke on the ‘Global economic headwinds: What does this mean for Africa and the mining community?

The 2017 Mining Indaba included interactive presentations, panel discussions and enhanced networking opportunities, designed to support the current challenges faced by countries. Among other key topics and discussions included country case studies, networking and sustainable development.

The event is the world’s largest gathering of mining’s most influential stakeholders and decision-makers in African mining. It unites investors, mining companies, governments and other stakeholders from around the world to learn and network, all toward the single goal of advancing mining on the continent