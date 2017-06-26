Stanbic Bank champions first Global Banking Alliance for Women All-Stars Academy

Stanbic Bank Zambia, the first Zambian financial institution to join the Global Banking Alliance for Women (GBA), attended Africa’s first ever GBA All-Stars Academy last week in Livingstone.

In its continued quest to enhance innovative banking services for Zambian women, Stanbic Bank became the first Zambian financial institution in February 2017 to join the GBA, the only global consortium of financial institutions dedicated to supporting banks as they design banking products that capture the opportunity of the women’s market.

Since joining the GBA, Stanbic has developed and launched Anakazi Banking, a banking proposition that focuses on both increased access to finance and capacity building activities for women entrepreneurs in Zambia.

Stanbic’s interactions with the GBA started at the June 2016 All-Stars Academy, an intensive skill-building immersion program that fills the critical need in the financial services community to target women as a distinct market. The bank’s interactions have grown since, leading to Stanbic attending the first African All-Stars Academy in Zambia from June 19-22.

“In joining the GBA, we have found great value from the access to a broad network of organisations worldwide that have the expertise and experience necessary to develop and embed a successful Women’s Market proposition,” said Mwansa Mutati, Head of Business Banking at Stanbic Bank. “The All-Stars Academy will gave us all the tools we need going forward to strengthen our resolve to serve Zambia’s women entrepreneurs.”

The All-Stars Academy programme features experienced guest lecturers from member banks with thriving Women’s Market programmes who offered their expertise on a variety of subjects related to developing and implementing a holistic value proposition for women.

Participants gained an understanding of the key elements of a Women’s Market strategy and best practices for supporting implementation. Through a highly practical and interactive approach, each participant will develop a plan for executing and evaluating next steps for their programmes.

Stanbic sent its senior executives with responsibility for its new women’s market proposition, Anakazi Banking. The Academy was especially ideal for Stanbic, which recognizes the role women play in the Zambian economy and has endeavoured to shine the spotlight on them. Internally, 42 percent of the bank’s employees are female while 50% of the senior executive positions are held by women.

Through its GBA membership, Stanbic will benefit from access to a unique global community of 46 financial institutions that have proven the business case for serving women.

Founded in 2000, the GBA provides a wide range of services to help organizations design, implement and refine effective Women’s Market programs. Its 46 members work in over 135 countries worldwide to build innovative and comprehensive programmes that deliver women the tools that they need to succeed in business.