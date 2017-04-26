Stanbic backs e-NAPSA to improve pension administration

Stanbic Bank Zambia has become one of the first banks to integrate the e-NAPSA platform, which aims at improving the management of statutory pension contributions in the country.

The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) launched the e-NAPSA platform on Friday, which enables employers and employees to transact their pension contributions online, and flagged off the extension of coverage for pension contributions to the informal sector.

E-NAPSA, which was implemented in October 2016, is set to improve the management of contributions and benefits information and to promote effective customer services by NAPSA. Currently, 90 percent of employers have migrated to it and are now using the online platform to submit returns.

With it, employers can register their employees, file monthly returns and make payments for statutory NAPSA contributions. In addition, employees can use e-NAPSA to check their details as well as keep track of their contributions and benefits information. The system can be accessed from any web-based device, including laptops, computers, tablets and smart phones.

Speaking at the launch, Stanbic Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa said Stanbic was proud to be associated with the e-NAPSA project.

“We are very proud to be associated with the project. It’s important that as we roll out the e-NAPSA project we should support it with banking products because we are encouraging financial inclusion,” he said. “We are also excited about this partnership that is facilitating entry into technology and allows future savings to happen.”

NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda said e-NAPSA was necessitated by the changing business environment, which was becoming more automated by online platforms.

“At NAPSA we have noted the ever-changing business and social trends in our society with a lot of activities and businesses being driven and anchored by ICTs. Most of our key operations have now become paperless,” said Mr Kachinda. “We have completed the integration of the e-NAPSA with Stanbic Bank.”

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Nonde-Simukoko said the implementation of e-NAPSA was one big project that would transform pension administration in Zambia.

“E-NAPSA will help the authority to overcome some of the barriers that it faces in its efforts to enforce compliance and extend coverage to more people,” she said.

Ms Nonde-Simukoko, who enrolled her maid onto the e-NAPSA platform at the launch, said the extension of social security to the informal sector was a way to go for the country. The coverage to the informal sector is targeting employees of domestic workers, taxi and bus drivers, as well as market traders.

The extension of coverage is aimed at raising coverage of pension contributors. Out of the eligible 5.8 million people in the country, only one million are registered.