Sports Chairperson loses palm in Macha Girls School bus accident

A Sports Chairperson is reported to have lost his palm (hand) in an accident Thursday on Great North Road near Chisamba involving a Macha Girls Secondary School bus.

The bus which was carrying pupils and some teachers is said to have hit into a truck for the Chinese construction company which was driving very slow, according to the source.

“The victim was seated in the front seat and when the emergency braking applied he was trying get a grip on the door and the impact was on him,” explained the source. The victim has been identified as Japhen Malawo and he was rushed to UTH.

The rest of the crew is safe.