Speaker has no powers to examine Kambwili’s mental capacity, Parliament tells Munir

The National Assembly has thrown out PF cadre Munir Zulu’s request to have Chishimba Kambwili’s mental status checked.

On October 11 this year, Zulu petitioned Speaker of The National Assembly Patrick Matibini to constitute a medical board to inquire into the mental status of the former Information Minister.

But in a letter dated November 2, 2017, the Clerk of the National Assembly told Zulu that the Speaker of the National Assembly is not empowered by law to examine the mental status of the estranged Roan PF MP or indeed any other parliamentarian.

“I am directed to acknowledge, with thanks, your letter dated 11th October, 2017 in which you petitioned the Hon Mr Speaker to constitute a Medical Board to inquire into the mental status of Mr C Kambwili, Member of Parliament for Roan Constituency,” reads the letter.

“I am further directed to inform you that currently, there is no law that empowers the Hon Mr Speaker to constitute a Medical Board to examine the mental status of a member of parliament. In the circumstances, the Hon Speaker is unable to grant the relief that you are seeking.”