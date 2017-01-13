Soybean challenge Fund winner announced

UK funded FoodTrade East & Southern Africa (FoodTrade ESA) is pleased to announce that over £1 million has been awarded to two innovative agribusiness companies which are focused on supporting smallholder soybean farmers to improve their yields, access appropriate storage solutions and get a guaranteed market for their produce. Classic Foods Limited and Seba Foods Limited, based in Kenya and Zambia respectively, will implement projects aimed at addressing challenges in regional soybean value chains.

The Soybean Challenge Fund was launched in May 2016 and was open to applicants in nine countries across East and Southern Africa – a total of 90 applications were received.

The grants are aimed at stimulating innovative business models driven by private sector companies and private sector led consortiums that will boost production, value addition, and cross-border trade in soybeans in East and Southern Africa. FoodTrade ESA will provide up to 49% of the total budget of the projects, with each grantee expected to provide a matching fund.

Winning grantees are:

Classic Foods Limited, a food processing and distribution company in Kenya, which targets smallholder farmers by providing them with capacity building for enhanced crop production and post-harvest crop management as well as off-taking and value addition. The project will train farmers in Kenya and Uganda, and provide follow-up monitoring and mentoring through cooperatives. Classic Foods aims to train at least 25,000 farmers on farming best practices by the end of 2017, reduce postharvest losses by over 70% in its areas of operation and create wider market access for them, increasing overall trade volumes.

Speaking on the grant win, CEO Wachira Kariuki explains, “This funding will help our team go even further in correcting the soybean supply cycle from the farm to processors and finally to consumers by assisting farmers to become commercially oriented and adopt best farming practices. We plan to enhance integrated farming systems in order to empower the farming community as well as bring to market more suitable consumer products.”

Zambia food processing company, Seba Foods Zambia Ltd, was the second recipient of the Soybean Challenge Fund grant money. With the funding, the company aims to increase farmer’s capacity for soybean production and process it for local consumption, positively impacting all players along the value chain. Through the project, smallholder farmers will have access to training and input financing to increase production yields and to ensure that the yield per hectare is maximised. This will support the growth and commercialisation of smallholder soybean farming.

Highlighting the potential the project has, Gaurav Vijayvargiya, Global Business Head at Seba Foods says, “We have big ambitions to transform the lives of tens of thousands of smallholder farmers in Zambia, and this recent funding pushes us closer to reaching our goals. We want to increase smallholder capacity to improve their yields, boost their incomes, and provide them with a competitive market leveraging our own processing facilities – all within the next year. This grant marks a huge step on our 20th anniversary, aligned with our vision to nourish the nation.”

Announcing the allocation of the grants, Marc Van Uytvanck, Team Leader of the FoodTrade ESA programme explained: “By working with the private sector and other development actors, we aim to promote the participation of smallholder farmers in structured trade. Both Classic Foods and Seba Foods offer partnerships which address market failures including the lack of access to good agriculture practices and inputs. Improving regional soybean value chains will help provide smallholder farmers with alternative sources of income, strengthen food security and benefit consumers. We are delighted to be working with these two companies.”

#

About FoodTrade East & Southern Africa.

FoodTrade East and Southern Africa (www.foodtradeesa.com) is a 5 year trade enhancement and promotion programme focusing on staple food crops. Funded by the UK Government and managed by Development Alternatives Inc. (DAI), FoodTrade ESA operates in nine East and Southern African countries of Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi. The programme works with private sector and relevant institutions to improve storage, inputs and service markets, information and coordination mechanisms and policy and regulation with the aim to get more people trading in regional staple food markets.