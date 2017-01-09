South Chiefs scheming food crisis report still being awaited

The Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs is still awaiting a report to ascertain whether or not some chiefs in Southern Province have been inciting farmers to rise against government.
Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe says from the time that his Ministry sent word to the province over such alleged incitement no formal communication has reached his office.
Mr. Sichalwe says the sense that his Ministry is however getting from the Province is that there could be some people there who have not accepted the outcome of last year’s general elections.
In an interview with QTV News Mr. Sichalwe says his government thinks that such people will however at some point come to accept the election results.
Mr. Sichalwe says this is why President Edgar Lungu has been assuring the nation that he will not leave any region behind in accelerating development in the Country.
FUSEKE IWE KOLWE, WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT YOU PF CADRE IN THE NAME OF MINISTER ? LEAVE THE SOUTHERN CHIEFS ALONE, FOR THEY ARE NOT LUNGU’ S OR YOUR CHILDREN PLEASE. AFTER ALL WHO EATS FROM THE PF POCKET ? WE HAVE GOT OUR OWN WEALTH HERE AND DO NOT HAVE TIME TO KNEEL TO YOUR FOOLISH GOVERNMENT.
Cilandicisa
January 10, 2017 at 4:09 am
Just go and kneel down to your master. if elections are over y are still talking about them instead of working? you thot ruling is about telling lies now this are tough for you fools. The reality is things are tough guys no amount of talking can change things get on with work. we know you can talk a lot especially nonsense but that won’t help. work for the people after all that’s why you rigged the elections.
Ngoni Warrior
January 10, 2017 at 7:41 am