South Chiefs scheming food crisis report still being awaited

The Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs is still awaiting a report to ascertain whether or not some chiefs in Southern Province have been inciting farmers to rise against government.

Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe says from the time that his Ministry sent word to the province over such alleged incitement no formal communication has reached his office.

Mr. Sichalwe says the sense that his Ministry is however getting from the Province is that there could be some people there who have not accepted the outcome of last year’s general elections.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Sichalwe says his government thinks that such people will however at some point come to accept the election results.

Mr. Sichalwe says this is why President Edgar Lungu has been assuring the nation that he will not leave any region behind in accelerating development in the Country.