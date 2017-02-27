South Africa thrash Cameroon to take command of Group B

Luther Singh scored a brilliant hattrick to fire South Africa to the top of Group B standings with a 3-1 victory over Cameroon at the ongoing Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Amajita fought back from a goal down, with Singh stealing the show in an entertaining match played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola Monday evening.
Eric Tayuk Mbu fired Cameroon into the lead with a bullet header in the 14th minute but South Africa responded almost immediately as Singh curled home a 20-yard freekick. The same player nudged the Amajita in front, converting a 25th minute spot kick which was won by Bidvest Wits midfieder Sibongakonke Mbatha.
The Sporting Braga B forward completed his hattrick in the 57th minute as he latched on to a long clearance and showed great pace and composure to skip past Cameroon goalkeeper Junior Dande and a defender before rolling the ball into an empty net.
Cameroon huffed and puffed in search of a way back into the game but the South African defense held firm to secure top spot in Group B for the Southern Africans.
Senegal 1 – 1 Sudan
In the group’s opening match played earlier, 10-man Senegal came from behind to draw with Sudan.
Senegal had captain Mamadou Diarra sent off for a late challenge on Hassan Hassan in the 18th minute. And it was Hassan who gave Sudan the lead when he converted a penalty in the 20th minute.
Senegal equalized at the death through Ibrahima Niane.
The results from Group B first round of matches mean that South Africa lead with 3 points while Senegal and Sudan are tied on a point apiece. Cameroon crop the bottom of the group with no point.
