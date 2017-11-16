South Africa hails Zambia

The South African National Assembly has moved a motion to acknowledge that Zambia’s attaining of Independence marked a turning point in the struggle to a decolonised Africa.

Member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Mmabatho Mokause who moved the motion said Zambia inspired millions of people and a generation of Freedom Fighters on the African Continent.

The house commended Zambia for understanding that freedom meant little without economic emancipation.

This is According to the minutes of proceedings of the National Assembly sent to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria South Africa by Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete.

Speaker Mbete said The house agreed to acknowledge that Zambia’s Nationalization programme of copper Mines was meant to benefit the people of Zambia.

She said Parliament resolved to agree that Zambian people were an inspiration to millions of South Africans for opening their homes to Freedom Fighters during the struggle against Apartheid at greater personal cost and danger to itself and its nationals.

The speaker has since asked the Zambian High Commission in that Country to convey the message to the government and people of Zambia.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleke Mbete and the members of Parliament for the warm words of encouragement and recognition that they had bestowed on Zambia.

He said it was for this reason that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had anchored Zambia’s Foreign Policy on building on the solid foundation made by founder Leaders and those before him