South Africa casino revenue rises despite online competition

The casino industry in South Africa has been on a steady upturn over the past several years. According to a recent survey released by the Casino Association of South Africa (CASA), which is made up of 36 of the 38 South African casinos, 2016 saw a significant increase in revenue for South African casinos.

According to the annual CASA study, there was a revenue increase of over 6.5 percent from last year – up to R18.3b during the previous financial year.

The survey shows that Gauteng casinos, with their seven casinos, are bringing more than twice the revenue as their five closest competitors combined. Other interesting numbers that came from the survey showed that while table games have dropped ever so slightly, the revenue from the games have improved by 15%. The past year has seen an increase in slot machines games and revenue generated from the games.

However, the news isn’t all good for the casinos. There are many casino players who prefer playing online casino games from home, and this is troubling news for casino operators. CASA chairman Jabu Mabuza has been on record as saying that CASA is “particularly concerned with the growth of illegal online gambling.”

Mabuza claims that online casinos will do more harm than good in South Africa. There are multiple electronic bingo terminals that don’t have a regulatory framework, and this can hamper the industry’s ability to grow.

Many of the online casino sites that have been popping up recently are non-regulated, illegal sites, which have cost the government over R100m in tax revenue during the fiscal year. The government has implemented new laws that include tough penalties to illegal online casino operators.

While the regulated, legal online casinos have also been performing well and generating a steady revenue stream, CASA would love for the South African government to legislate them all away, leaving them without any competition. However it seems unlikely at this point that the government will agree to ban the online casinos and give up such a large chunk of money.