Sort out the problems in agriculture sector, Siliya told

National Secretary of the Felix Mutati-led MMD Raphael Nakacinda has called on Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya to quickly sort out the challenges in the agriculture sector.

And some small scale farmers in Serenje and Mkushi districts have described Siliya as a flop who should be taken to a different Ministry as she has failed to sort out the mess in the sector.

Speaking when he featured on Mkushi Radio, Nakacinda told the Minister to show the kind of seriousness that the problems being faced by small scale farmers deserve.

He said farmers cannot be complaining on the same challenges every year when the President has appointed a Minister to sort out the challenges.

He said ensuring that the country has a functioning agriculture sector is the only way of uplifting people’s lives as most of the country’s population depend on the sector.

Meanwhile farmers in the province said the Minister should be replaced as the current minister had failed to deal with their challenges.

The farmers who contributed to the radio program via phone said the mess in the sector needed someone who appreciated the challenges in the sector something Siliya seems to be oblivious to.

They complained that they are still waiting for their money on their produce supplied to government last year.

A caller from Kapiri, Everisto Mwenshi, said even the e-voucher is a mess that continues to further confuse small scale farmers who still do not understand how to use it.

He said in his cooperative of 15 members only one person has been approved to receive inputs adding that the challenges are not only in the district but in all the districts in the province.

He also said the Provincial Minister was segregating in his developmental projects as he was favouring the areas where his party was strong while neglecting opposition strong holds.

And another caller, Mable Mwaba ,who also complained about the late payment of farmers as well as delivery of farming inputs, said the area Members of Parliament where not helping as they were not talking on their behalf.

She said current MPs were now passengers at parliament buildings and eating chicken and chips when they should be the voices of the people who sent them to Lusaka to represent them.

In response Nakacinda said voters should also start taking responsibility for their actions.

He said voters in some areas rejected people who had committed to working for them and opted to bring in people who just wanted allowances hence should not blame anyone but themselves.

He gave an example of Sydney Chisanga who was rejected in Mkushi South even when he was the best candidate after working with the people for two terms.

He said it was high time voters started scrutinizing candidates based on ability and put in competent individuals saying certain complaints will be a thing of the past.

The team has since left for Kapiri where they are supposed to hold party meetings with the district executive before proceeding to Kabwe.