Something you should know about Christmas
Although the whole world celebrating Christmas as a Christian holiday, including millions of non- believes, please take this moment to look high and lower throughout every pages of the Bible, at the end you will not find even one word of
Christmas being celebrated by any of God’s people!
It is not even mentioned once in the whole Bible, neither by Jesus or by any of his apostles before or after the death of Jesus. Yet on the other hand the pagans, heathens world observed this 25 December for two thousands of years before Jesus was even born! December 25 was always a date to celebrate the birth of the Sun god Tammuz.
Tammuz was the child of Nimrod the man we read about in Gen 10:8-10, Nimrod was very wicked king before the Lord, And he was the first great King of Babylon, after he defeated many nations and conquered them Nimrod claims to be greater than the Supreme God, that lead him to commanded the whole empire to worship him as god.
After the death of Nimrod Queen Ishtar commanded the whole empire to worship Nimrod as Baal the Sun god.
Ishtar proclaim that Nimrod was taken to the Sun, and it have to be worshipped as the Sun god.
Tammuz was the only child of Nimrod, and he was born on 25 December: Tammuz was a great king always defeated the enemies and he was just like his father Nimrod in doing evil before the Lord.
Tammuz was killed by bush pigs, after his death Queen Ishtar commanded that Tammuz have to be worshipped as the child of god Baal who is Nimrod.From that time Queen Ishtar build the strong foundation of paganism that spreading
the whole world.
In paganism religion worshippers are worshipping Nimrod, Queen Ishtar and Tammuz. Nimrod from that time wasn’t to be honored every Sunday as the Sun god Baal, Queen Ishtar on Easter, the word Ishtar that is where the word Easter coming from, and Tammuz on 25 December; this are holidays to celebrating this three great wicked before the Lord.
That is why Christmas was celebrated thousands of years before Jesus was even born.One of their customs was to decorate tree, Jeremiah10:3-4) in this chapter God is telling us not to learn the way of the heathens, don’t even
practice it that is what God teaching us, for God have condemn all customs of the heathens. Yet we see this same custom exist today, it is called now Christmas, the Christmas tree. The Scripture describe this Christmas celebration as an idolatry!
Some claim that this chapter of Jeremiah 10:3-4 refers to idols being made from the trees: this maybe true, but does God approve of trees being used to worship Him? Is there an command in the scripture allow us to do so? The answer is very simple, No, Isaiah 40:19, 41:23) 45:20, 46:17, Psalm 115:4-7, Habakkuk 2:19). December 25 is always a Sun Baal worship holiday because of the birth of Tammuz one of the Sun gods.
On the Christmas tree you find people put the Sun, moon or the Star on top their Christmas tree! Some people will say that Star represent the Star appeared when Jesus was born, but where does the Scriptures approved such things?
Some people put an angel on their Christmas trees and claims that is fine, Oh let us see what Bible teaching us, 2 Corinth 11:14 for Satan Himself is transformed into an angel of light.Putting an angle on the Christmas trees is synonymous with placing a star on top of the tree, because both images represents light, or the Sun.
But many people claims that their angel on the tree is anheavenly one, Exodus 20:4 thou shall not make into thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above. Angels are in heaven above, and God forbids having images of anything that’s in heaven above for the purpose of worship. Heathens they hating God’s commandments because they need to worship their own god without anyone who can condemn them with the word of the Supreme
God.
December 25 is always a date to celebrate the birth of Sun god, in A.D 324 for the first time under the Roman Emperor Justinian A.D- 527-565) it was recognized as an official Christian holiday. An old Babylonian festival
played a major part in the choice of this particular day.
Paul warns us about this evil festival by this words, 2 Corinth 11:3-4 I am afraid that your minds will be corrupted and that you will abandon your full and pure devotion to Christ in the same way that Eve was deceived by snake’s clever lies.For you gladly tolerate anyone who comes to you and preaching a different Jesus,
not the one we preached; and you accept spirit and a gospel completely different from the Spirit and the Gospel you received from us. Sunday worship, Christmas and Easter they have nothing to do with Jesus, but it have much to do
with paganism religion that was put in Christianity by Roman Catholic under the
authority of Satan, put all this festival to the test of the Scripture, if you are faithful to the truth you able to see that it have nothing to do with Our Lord Jesus.
Redeeming the time days are evil, don’t forgot that we are leaving in the last days, where Satan is very desperate to control every aspect of religion in order to get the worship from ignorant people who did not center their faith in the God’s word.
The Jesus who is honored on Sunday keeping, Christmas and Easter is the false Jesus as Paul teaching us.
Jesus is not honored in paganism ways of worship, but He is only honored in obedience to God’s
commandments. This is the time for us to be separated with the world, James 2:4) Then I heard another voice from heaven saying, Come out, my people! Come out from her, Rev 18:4).
The only Holy day we given by God is seventh day.
RT: Austin Nankulo
125 Total Views 125 Views Today
Something you should know about Christmas
Although the whole world celebrating Christmas as a Christian holiday, including millions of non- believes, please take this moment to look high and lower throughout every pages of the Bible, at the end you will not find even one word of
Christmas being celebrated by any of God’s people!
It is not even mentioned once in the whole Bible, neither by Jesus or by any of his apostles before or after the death of Jesus. Yet on the other hand the pagans, heathens world observed this 25 December for two thousands of years before Jesus was even born! December 25 was always a date to celebrate the birth of the Sun god Tammuz.
Tammuz was the child of Nimrod the man we read about in Gen 10:8-10, Nimrod was very wicked king before the Lord, And he was the first great King of Babylon, after he defeated many nations and conquered them Nimrod claims to be greater than the Supreme God, that lead him to commanded the whole empire to worship him as god.
After the death of Nimrod Queen Ishtar commanded the whole empire to worship Nimrod as Baal the Sun god.
Ishtar proclaim that Nimrod was taken to the Sun, and it have to be worshipped as the Sun god.
Tammuz was the only child of Nimrod, and he was born on 25 December: Tammuz was a great king always defeated the enemies and he was just like his father Nimrod in doing evil before the Lord.
Tammuz was killed by bush pigs, after his death Queen Ishtar commanded that Tammuz have to be worshipped as the child of god Baal who is Nimrod.From that time Queen Ishtar build the strong foundation of paganism that spreading
the whole world.
In paganism religion worshippers are worshipping Nimrod, Queen Ishtar and Tammuz. Nimrod from that time wasn’t to be honored every Sunday as the Sun god Baal, Queen Ishtar on Easter, the word Ishtar that is where the word Easter coming from, and Tammuz on 25 December; this are holidays to celebrating this three great wicked before the Lord.
That is why Christmas was celebrated thousands of years before Jesus was even born.One of their customs was to decorate tree, Jeremiah10:3-4) in this chapter God is telling us not to learn the way of the heathens, don’t even
practice it that is what God teaching us, for God have condemn all customs of the heathens. Yet we see this same custom exist today, it is called now Christmas, the Christmas tree. The Scripture describe this Christmas celebration as an idolatry!
Some claim that this chapter of Jeremiah 10:3-4 refers to idols being made from the trees: this maybe true, but does God approve of trees being used to worship Him? Is there an command in the scripture allow us to do so? The answer is very simple, No, Isaiah 40:19, 41:23) 45:20, 46:17, Psalm 115:4-7, Habakkuk 2:19). December 25 is always a Sun Baal worship holiday because of the birth of Tammuz one of the Sun gods.
On the Christmas tree you find people put the Sun, moon or the Star on top their Christmas tree! Some people will say that Star represent the Star appeared when Jesus was born, but where does the Scriptures approved such things?
Some people put an angel on their Christmas trees and claims that is fine, Oh let us see what Bible teaching us, 2 Corinth 11:14 for Satan Himself is transformed into an angel of light.Putting an angle on the Christmas trees is synonymous with placing a star on top of the tree, because both images represents light, or the Sun.
But many people claims that their angel on the tree is anheavenly one, Exodus 20:4 thou shall not make into thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above. Angels are in heaven above, and God forbids having images of anything that’s in heaven above for the purpose of worship. Heathens they hating God’s commandments because they need to worship their own god without anyone who can condemn them with the word of the Supreme
God.
December 25 is always a date to celebrate the birth of Sun god, in A.D 324 for the first time under the Roman Emperor Justinian A.D- 527-565) it was recognized as an official Christian holiday. An old Babylonian festival
played a major part in the choice of this particular day.
Paul warns us about this evil festival by this words, 2 Corinth 11:3-4 I am afraid that your minds will be corrupted and that you will abandon your full and pure devotion to Christ in the same way that Eve was deceived by snake’s clever lies.For you gladly tolerate anyone who comes to you and preaching a different Jesus,
not the one we preached; and you accept spirit and a gospel completely different from the Spirit and the Gospel you received from us. Sunday worship, Christmas and Easter they have nothing to do with Jesus, but it have much to do
with paganism religion that was put in Christianity by Roman Catholic under the
authority of Satan, put all this festival to the test of the Scripture, if you are faithful to the truth you able to see that it have nothing to do with Our Lord Jesus.
Redeeming the time days are evil, don’t forgot that we are leaving in the last days, where Satan is very desperate to control every aspect of religion in order to get the worship from ignorant people who did not center their faith in the God’s word.
The Jesus who is honored on Sunday keeping, Christmas and Easter is the false Jesus as Paul teaching us.
Jesus is not honored in paganism ways of worship, but He is only honored in obedience to God’s
commandments. This is the time for us to be separated with the world, James 2:4) Then I heard another voice from heaven saying, Come out, my people! Come out from her, Rev 18:4).
The only Holy day we given by God is seventh day.
RT: Austin Nankulo