Some women can kill each other over a man – Iris Kaingu

Iris Kaingu daughter to ex-Minister Michael Kaingu who became famous after her sex video leaked to the public says she has come to know that women can kill each over a man.
Iris was on October 23, 2012 convicted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court on one count of making obscene material likely to corrupt morals.
It was alleged that on dates unknown but between December 1, 2010 and November 23, 2011 in Lusaka, was jointly and whilst acting together with another unknown person, Iris did make obscene cinematography films that were likely to corrupt morals.
In his judgement, Magistrate Mwiinga stated that after having watched the sex video himself, there is proof beyond reasonable doubt that the video was likely to corrupt morals of individuals that may get their hands on it.
Magistrate Mwiinga further stated that it was established that the duo where aware of the laptop webcam recording the entire scene.
But this week Iris stated that women need to realise that there is no need for them to kill each when they have a clash over a man.
She says:
I have gotten to know now that some women will kill each other over a man and he will move on, step right over them like a puddle of mucky water and not even look back. He will see their death as a passport to getting a brand new girl.
1.Drawing from experience, if your man (married or otherwise- you feel you have a claim to him) decides he wants or likes another woman, the task is to you to deal with your man! Speaking on behalf of many a woman, We are almost always just innocently walking by and your man likes what he sees. This disgusting tendency of women blaming other women for their husbands/boyfriend’s indiscretions isn’t right at all.
TAKE IT UP WITH YOUR MAN!!! I possibly don’t even know you.
2. Some women are just that hard working that they can take themselves on holiday, others are just that hot/pretty/sexy/stunning that men (your man) want to take them on holiday! Why he doesn’t want to take you??? We will never know.
AND NO! WE WON EXPOSE THE *SUPPOSEDLY OLD MAN WE’RE ON VACATION WITH*.
ITS NON OF YOUR BUSINESS!!!
3. Women and Men must be allowed to wear anything they are comfortable in- it breaks my heart that many a dozen women especially in zambia perpetuate “men’s” ideas as to what women should wear.
In my opinion the very men that talk about revealing outfits are the very ones that love to see us in them! It’s not what one wears that determines their self worth. I honestly think that the are so many injustices in this world that to focus on ones length of skirt is just utterly sad and you need to fix your perverted eye onto the bigger picture- confidence, self worth, love, peace, your own business etc.
4. Many need to practice the art of – MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS. If you can’t make a list of how ones issue affects you, you should not allow yourself to want to give your opinion on their business. It’s only polite to back off.
It’s so nasty to me that some ugly people even coined a term “BRING THEM DOWN SYNDROME” who comes up with things like that????.
People need to practice *ubuntu* your neighbours problems are yours too their joys in the same way. Putting-out someone else’s shine/light doesn’t make yours shine any brighter!! Tiyeni ti gwiri zane ti sebenze pamozi!!! – IK
Did this harl0t even finish her education?What a loss.Why is she always preoccupied with sexual relationships? For all I know the little fool is not even married.God save the fool that will marry her.And the inconsistencies…first she suggests that those with affairs with other men are not to blame…then in her unique demented way talks about “unintuitive…your neighbours ‘problems are yours too…”.Kaingu not not only lost elections he also lost an opportunity to bequeath Zambia with a normal child.She is also an example of how education can never change a fool.
mailon
November 2, 2016 at 7:12 am
Just imagine your child showing up with this harl0t and introducing her to you as his fiancee.I think I would faint.
mailon
November 2, 2016 at 7:15 am
I call exposing your body as being cheap and Dirty. I dont think there will be any fun to see a present that is already exposed for you the receiver to see. if the present is nicely wrapped there is always that anxiety to want to open it and see the treasure inside. Not like uncovered fritters even GREENFLIES are sitting on them, who would want to eat that? eyyyyiiiiii….SO DISGUSTING.
THATS WHAT YOU ARE………..
If you get an opportunity to get married and experience the pain of betray after finding out that your husband is cheating on you and taken the other lady on a holiday… you will regret having written this CRAP…
Bana Lulu
November 2, 2016 at 7:44 am
She is saying she is free to go out with any man married or not whether he is a relationship some were or not. The other girls should mind there own business. But she is busy advertising herself here you see. She is a very selfish bitch. She does nt know that she is being used by men and by the time she will be getting married every goodness will hav gone away.
dodoma
November 2, 2016 at 8:08 am
that’s what happens when a prostitute is given a platform to speak!!!! I would rather this prostitute concentrates on sucking dicks of old men and not advise morally upright women – women of substance
pwanya ntoto
November 2, 2016 at 8:51 am
Insults and insults and troubling oneself the insulted is not helped the insulter doesn’t gain anything or contribute anything to society except increase vocabulary of insults used by weak warped minds… no sane person finishes reading these insults let alone the insulted
Truth Seeker
November 2, 2016 at 8:56 am
maybe you shud go suck her pussy
pwanya nini
November 2, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Ba iris like we don’t know who your married blesser is sure.. practice what you preach.
salamati
November 2, 2016 at 9:09 am
Ba iris just close your gob.. we know who your married blesser is. homewrecker
salamati
November 2, 2016 at 9:13 am
Pray for the lady. Its the up bringing which I feel was built on a foreign culture. I am certain that the day she meets Jesus, she will never be the same again.Let us be patient with her as we use her evil experiences to teach our children not to go that direction. I am not judging any one; we have our own opinions but we certainly can try hard to love her and direct her to Christ. Thanks for your comments that show that you are not happy about her statements and just the way she presents her self. Frankly, I don’t either.
Bashi V
November 2, 2016 at 9:25 am
Lamentations of a broken woman – she needs help.
mataka ayo
November 2, 2016 at 9:27 am
Can the Pastor of the church where Iris goes be interested in the moral rehabilitation of her character as it is evident that her parents did not do a good job of her up bringing. This also shows that a very good education without moral guidance is an exercise in futility.
lapkenifamily
November 2, 2016 at 10:14 am
Very true. We actually have a lot of educated fools running around all over the place, just like this simple girl.
HH azinama!
November 2, 2016 at 11:39 pm
What church.dad is polygamist.What a disgrace this girl.shame really.
Metsiamanong
November 2, 2016 at 10:26 am
It indeed comes down to upbringing. I hear her father is a polygamist and shares the same bed with his two wives. Mark my words, I have heard that, but do not believe it is true.
M.M.
November 2, 2016 at 11:52 am
Panyo pake iris
pilaz
November 2, 2016 at 12:27 pm
She need help because she can’t even think straight, contradiction : she talks about considering ur neighbor’s problems as yours and writes about mind your business. She may have been born from the second wife but she needs to draw a line and make change for the next generation. Sad indeed!
bululu
November 2, 2016 at 12:28 pm
Chipuba. Zambian woman vimatako panja why galu
pilaz
November 2, 2016 at 12:30 pm
Iris,I would rather talk to you physically over this. Contact me on 0966698320 if you don’t mind
Alick
November 2, 2016 at 1:12 pm
the girl is pretty but needs help. treat that beautiful body with respect.
lolo
November 2, 2016 at 1:20 pm
Iris stick to sucking dicks iwe!
juicy vagina
November 2, 2016 at 8:56 pm
All the fools insulting iris r idiots,leave the girl alone stupid jealousy idiots.live ur own life
banks
November 3, 2016 at 9:04 am
The girl is a living Queen. She is no doubt beautiful. Bakamukopeko with naked breasts.
KANITUNDILA KA KOLWE
November 3, 2016 at 8:05 pm
lozi are known with respect y this galu behaves lik this kanshi Mr Kaingu plz do u talk to your daughter if not try to do so as a parent to such dont u fill bad plz do somesothing
Chilufwa Mwape
November 3, 2016 at 9:41 pm
this girl needs prayers for sure. she is a disgrace to her family.
Namuseba
November 5, 2016 at 11:41 am
Iris God loves you and its you, you alone that He died for. don’t despair, the whole world can reject you but God will never.
john mwale
November 5, 2016 at 5:36 pm
`To have once been a criminal is no disgrace.To remain a criminal is the disgrace’.~ Malcom X. In a similar vein,nga wali iswau temusebanya.Lelo ukukalilila Umuswau ekusebana.God forgives!
manluche
November 12, 2016 at 6:38 pm
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 4:13 pm
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make seriously articles I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and
thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular
post incredible. Great activity!
10 things you need to know about chuck norris
September 6, 2017 at 11:07 pm
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise information… Appreciate your sharing this
one. A must read article!
loan amount
September 7, 2017 at 11:55 pm
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
download following
September 8, 2017 at 12:54 am
Undeniably consider that that you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the web the
easiest thing to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people
consider concerns that they plainly don’t understand about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as defined out the entire
thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
century 21 real estate
September 8, 2017 at 9:41 am
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be actually something
that I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels
too complex and very large for me. I’m having a look ahead for your subsequent publish, I’ll try to get the grasp of
it!
Georgetta
September 9, 2017 at 12:25 am
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It
truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to
present something again and aid others such as you helped me.
start up capital
September 9, 2017 at 3:01 am