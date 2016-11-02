Some women can kill each other over a man – Iris Kaingu

Iris Kaingu daughter to ex-Minister Michael Kaingu who became famous after her sex video leaked to the public says she has come to know that women can kill each over a man.

Iris was on October 23, 2012 convicted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court on one count of making obscene material likely to corrupt morals.

It was alleged that on dates unknown but between December 1, 2010 and November 23, 2011 in Lusaka, was jointly and whilst acting together with another unknown person, Iris did make obscene cinematography films that were likely to corrupt morals.

In his judgement, Magistrate Mwiinga stated that after having watched the sex video himself, there is proof beyond reasonable doubt that the video was likely to corrupt morals of individuals that may get their hands on it.

Magistrate Mwiinga further stated that it was established that the duo where aware of the laptop webcam recording the entire scene.

But this week Iris stated that women need to realise that there is no need for them to kill each when they have a clash over a man.

She says:

I have gotten to know now that some women will kill each other over a man and he will move on, step right over them like a puddle of mucky water and not even look back. He will see their death as a passport to getting a brand new girl.

1.Drawing from experience, if your man (married or otherwise- you feel you have a claim to him) decides he wants or likes another woman, the task is to you to deal with your man! Speaking on behalf of many a woman, We are almost always just innocently walking by and your man likes what he sees. This disgusting tendency of women blaming other women for their husbands/boyfriend’s indiscretions isn’t right at all.