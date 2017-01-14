“Some mince meat and sausages are made from Dog meat”

Dear Editor, please hide my ID, I beg you

I have been compelled to write to you because of the police report that a couple has been arrested in Chipata for selling dog meat disguised as goat meat.

I work for a Chinese company located in industrial area and I have been working here for 9 months now. This company has no name recorded or written anywhere, we just work in a very big warehouse which has cold rooms. We make sausages as well as mince meat but surprisingly we never see any animal in full, all we see are pieces of meat.

When making sausages and mince meat we are highly monitored by CCTV and the Chinese bosses such that we can’t even talk to each other when working. The meat we use has a funny smell, looks very red and strange. Some of us have never seen such meat but our bosses say it’s goat meat and pure beef.

Last month, me and my friend discovered a head of a dog in the packet of meat which we were to use and the Chinese bosses immediately took me and my friend to their office were they began to tell us that that was a mistake by their suppliers of meat and that they are going to report to police. At first, this seemed so normal and their reason looked genuine.

Then, I noticed that the behavior of my bosses changed towards me, at first I was hated but they suddenly started liking me and even encouraging me to go on leave. I got concerned and when I told my wife about the issue she became suspicious.

My wife told me to monitor more and when I did I realized that the meat we are using is dog meat. Very big refrigerated different trucks come to get these products which are well packed but not labeled. My suspicion is that the sausages and mince are taken for branding somewhere and supplied to some of these famous supermarkets in malls and in other residential places.

I just want you to spread this information so that people are careful. The location of our warehouse is located near MMI Steel industrial area.