Singer Kings Malembe, others exposed in TB Joshua scam

Zambian popular gospel Singer Kings Malembe has been exposed in a scam in which people are swindled.

In a Facebook post by the TB Joshua Ministries, 3 Nigerians and Kings Malembe appearing on a flyer are scheduled to hold a conference in Kitwe and purporting to be sons of TB Joshua but the Ministry has distanced its self from this event and has since warned the public that it is a scam as they do not know these people and they(are in any involved in the event.