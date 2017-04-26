Singer Kings Malembe, others exposed in TB Joshua scam
Zambian popular gospel Singer Kings Malembe has been exposed in a scam in which people are swindled.
In a Facebook post by the TB Joshua Ministries, 3 Nigerians and Kings Malembe appearing on a flyer are scheduled to hold a conference in Kitwe and purporting to be sons of TB Joshua but the Ministry has distanced its self from this event and has since warned the public that it is a scam as they do not know these people and they(are in any involved in the event.
Our attention has been drawn to a poster advertising a ‘Festival Of Miracles With The Sons Of Prophet T.B. Joshua’ in Kitwe, Zambia. Please note that the individuals concerned have no affiliation whatsoever with The SCOAN, Emmanuel TV or Prophet T.B. Joshua and we have no involvement in this event. Please beware of fraudsters claiming to represent Prophet T.B. Joshua, Emmanuel TV or The SCOAN!”
Most people in Zambia a vulnerable to scams such as these pastors or prophets claiming to be affiliated to Joshua. Last year another man claiming to be a son of TB Joshua came at Heroes stadium in Lusaka and it seems his ‘scam’ seemed to have been successful. A small bottle of ‘anointing water’ was been sold for K400 and Over 10, 000 bottles were sold in one night. he made about K4 million in one night. The public is warned to be aware.
